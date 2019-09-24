Bestsellers

FICTION

1. (7) The Testaments by Margaret Atwood

2. (1) The Travelling Cat Chronicles by Hiro Arikawa

3. (7) Normal People by Sally Rooney

4. (2) It by Stephen King

5. (3) The Next Person You Meet In Heaven by Mitch Albom

6. (5) Scream To The Shadows by Tunku Halim

7. (-) Lorien Legacies Reborn #3: Return To Zero by Pittacus Lore

8. (-) The Taking Of Annie Thorne by C. J. Tudor

9. (-) A Spark Of Light by Jodi Picoult

10. (-) Love Looks Pretty On You by Lang Leav

NON-FICTION

1. (-) Talking To Strangers by Malcolm Gladwell

2. (1) The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck by Mark Manson

3. (2) Everything Is F*cked by Mark Manson

4. (3) Sapiens: A Brief History Of Humankind by Yuval Noah Harari

5. (6) Seven Hundred Years: A History Of Singapore by Kwa Chong Guan, Derek Heng, Peter Borschberg and Tan Tai Yong

5. (7) The Art Of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli

5. (-) The Visual MBA by James Barron

6. (6) Ikigai by Hector Garcia and Francesc Miralles

7. (5) This Is What Inequality Looks Like by Teo You Yenn

8. (9) When Breath Becomes Air by Paul Kalanithi

9. (8) Surrounded By Idiots by Thomas Erikson

10. (10) Reluctant Editor by PN Balji

CHILDREN'S

1. (1) Dog Man #7: For Whom The Ball Rolls by Dav Pilkey

2. (4) Geronimo Stilton Kingdom Of Fantasy #12: The Island Of Dragons by Geronimo Stilton

3. (3) The 117-Storey Treehouse by Andy Griffiths

4. (8) Thea Stilton #8: The Dance Of The Star Fairies

5. (7) After by Gabby Tye

5. (6) Dog Man #6: Brawl Of The Wild by Dav Pilkey

6. (2) Diary Of An Awesome Friendly Kid by Jeff Kinney

7. (5) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: The Meltdown by Jeff Kinney

8. (-) Secrets Of Singapore: Changi Airport by Monica Lim and Lesley-Anne Tan

9. (10) Artemis Fowl by Eoin Colfer

10. (-) Pokemon Super Deluxe Essential Handbook by Scholastic

• This is The Straits Times' compilation of bestseller lists from Books Kinokuniya, Times, WHSmith and Popular bookstores.