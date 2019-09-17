Bestsellers

FICTION

1. (1) The Travelling Cat Chronicles by Hiro Arikawa

2. (2) It by Stephen King

3. (5) The Next Person You Meet In Heaven by Mitch Albom

4. (-) Nine Perfect Strangers by Liane Moriarty

5. (6) Scream To The Shadows by Tunku Halim

6. (-) The Girl Who Lived Twice by David Lagercrantz

7. (3) Normal People by Sally Rooney

7. (-) The Testaments by Margaret Atwood

8. (8) Impractical Uses Of Cake by Yeoh Jo-Ann

9. (-) The Art Of Racing In The Rain by Garth Stein

10. (-) Past Tense by Lee Child

NON-FICTION

1. (1) The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck by Mark Manson

2. (2) Everything Is F*cked by Mark Manson

3. (8) Sapiens: A Brief History Of Humankind by Yuval Noah Harari

4. (-) 21 Lessons For The 21st Century by Yuval Noah Harari

5. (7) This Is What Inequality Looks Like by Teo You Yenn

6. (9) Ikigai by Hector Garcia and Francesc Miralles

6. (5) Seven Hundred Years: A History Of Singapore by Kwa Chong Guan, Derek Heng, Peter Borschberg and Tan Tai Yong

7. (-) The Art Of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli

7. (-) Think Wits Win by Soo Kok Leng

8. (4) Surrounded by Idiots by Thomas Erikson

9. (-) When Breath Becomes Air by Paul Kalanithi

10. (-) Reluctant Editor by P. N. Balji

CHILDREN'S

1. (1) Dog Man #7: For Whom The Ball Rolls by Dav Pilkey

2. (-) Diary Of An Awesome Friendly Kid by Jeff Kinney

3. (2) The 117-Storey Treehouse by Andy Griffiths

4. (-) Geronimo Stilton Kingdom Of Fantasy #12: The Island Of Dragons by Geronimo Stilton

5. (9) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: The Meltdown by Jeff Kinney

6. (3) Dog Man #6: Brawl Of The Wild by Dav Pilkey

7. (4) After by Gab by Tye

7. (-) The Misadventures Of Max Crumbly #3: Masters Of Mischief by Rachel Renee Russell

8. (-) Thea Stilton #8: The Dance Of The Star Fairies by Thea Stilton

9. (8) Resist by Elodie Kyra

10. (-) Artemis Fowl by Eoin Colfer

• This is The Straits Times' compilation of bestseller lists from Books Kinokuniya, Times, WHSmith and Popular bookstores.