Bestsellers

FICTION
1. (1) The Travelling Cat Chronicles by Hiro Arikawa
2. (3) It by Stephen King
3. (9) Normal People by Sally Rooney
4. (5) Lorien Legacies Reborn #3: Return To Zero by Pittacus Lore
5. (4) The Next Person You Meet In Heaven by Mitch Albom
6. (9) Scream To The Shadows by Tunku Halim
7. (6) A Spark Of Light by Jodi Picoult
8. (10) Impractical Uses Of Cake by Yeoh Jo-Ann
9. (-) The Woman In The Window by A.J. Finn
10. (-) Lion City by Ng Yi-Sheng
NON-FICTION
1. (1) The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck by Mark Manson
2. (2) Everything Is F*cked by Mark Manson
3. (3) Love For Imperfect Things by Haemin Sunim
4. (9) Surrounded By Idiots by Thomas Erikson
5. (4) Seven Hundred Years: A History Of Singapore by Kwa Chong Guan, Derek Heng, Peter Borschberg and Tan Tai Yong
6. (-) Homo Deus: A Brief History Of Tomorrow by Yuval Noah Harari
7. (6) This Is What Inequality Looks Like by Teo You Yenn
8. (10) Sapiens: A Brief History Of Humankind by Yuval Noah Harari
9. (-) Ikigai by Hector Garcia and Francesc Miralles
10. (-) Brief Answers To The Big Questions by Stephen Hawking
CHILDREN'S
1. (1) Dog Man #7: For Whom The Ball Rolls by Dav Pilkey
2. (2) The 117-Storey Treehouse by Andy Griffiths
3. (5) Dog Man #6: Brawl Of The Wild by Dav Pilkey
4. (3) After by Gabby Tye
5. (9) Geronimo Stilton #72: The Hawaiian Heist by Geronimo Stilton
6. (7) National Geographic Kids Almanac 2020 by National Geographic
7. (8) Secrets Of Singapore: Changi Airport by Monica Lim and Lesley-Anne Tan
8. (6) Resist by Elodie Kyra
9. (-) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: The Meltdown by Jeff Kinney
10. (-) Geronimo Stilton: The Dragon Of Fortune by Geronimo Stilton
•This is The Straits Times' compilation of bestseller lists from Books Kinokuniya, Times, WHSmith and Popular bookstores.