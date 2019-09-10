Bestsellers

FICTION

1. (1) The Travelling Cat Chronicles by Hiro Arikawa

2. (3) It by Stephen King

3. (9) Normal People by Sally Rooney

4. (5) Lorien Legacies Reborn #3: Return To Zero by Pittacus Lore

5. (4) The Next Person You Meet In Heaven by Mitch Albom

6. (9) Scream To The Shadows by Tunku Halim

7. (6) A Spark Of Light by Jodi Picoult

8. (10) Impractical Uses Of Cake by Yeoh Jo-Ann

9. (-) The Woman In The Window by A.J. Finn

10. (-) Lion City by Ng Yi-Sheng

NON-FICTION

1. (1) The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck by Mark Manson

2. (2) Everything Is F*cked by Mark Manson

3. (3) Love For Imperfect Things by Haemin Sunim

4. (9) Surrounded By Idiots by Thomas Erikson

5. (4) Seven Hundred Years: A History Of Singapore by Kwa Chong Guan, Derek Heng, Peter Borschberg and Tan Tai Yong

6. (-) Homo Deus: A Brief History Of Tomorrow by Yuval Noah Harari

7. (6) This Is What Inequality Looks Like by Teo You Yenn

8. (10) Sapiens: A Brief History Of Humankind by Yuval Noah Harari

9. (-) Ikigai by Hector Garcia and Francesc Miralles

10. (-) Brief Answers To The Big Questions by Stephen Hawking

CHILDREN'S

1. (1) Dog Man #7: For Whom The Ball Rolls by Dav Pilkey

2. (2) The 117-Storey Treehouse by Andy Griffiths

3. (5) Dog Man #6: Brawl Of The Wild by Dav Pilkey

4. (3) After by Gabby Tye

5. (9) Geronimo Stilton #72: The Hawaiian Heist by Geronimo Stilton

6. (7) National Geographic Kids Almanac 2020 by National Geographic

7. (8) Secrets Of Singapore: Changi Airport by Monica Lim and Lesley-Anne Tan

8. (6) Resist by Elodie Kyra

9. (-) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: The Meltdown by Jeff Kinney

10. (-) Geronimo Stilton: The Dragon Of Fortune by Geronimo Stilton

•This is The Straits Times' compilation of bestseller lists from Books Kinokuniya, Times, WHSmith and Popular bookstores.