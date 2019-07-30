Bestsellers

FICTION

1. (10) Delayed Rays Of A Star by Amanda Lee Koe

2. (1) The Travelling Cat Chronicles by Hiro Arikawa

3. (7) The Reckoning by John Grisham

4. (2) Lorien Legacies Reborn #3: Return To Zero by Pittacus Lore

5. (-) The Next Person You Meet In Heaven by Mitch Albom

6. (3) I Owe You One by Sophie Kinsella

7. (5) Bird Box by Josh Malerman

8. (4) A Spark Of Light by Jodi Picoult

9. (-) Nine Perfect Strangers by Liane Moriarty

10. (9) Love Looks Pretty On You by Lang Leav

NON-FICTION

1. (1) The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck by Mark Manson

2. (2) Everything Is F*cked by Mark Manson

3. (6) Sapiens: A Brief History Of Humankind by Yuval Noah Harari

4. (3) The Art Of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli

5. (6) This Is What Inequality Looks Like by Teo You Yenn

6. (4) Seven Hundred Years: A History Of Singapore by Kwa Chong Guan, Derek Heng, Peter Borschberg and Tan Tai Yong

7. (5) The Things You Can See Only When You Slow Down by Haemin Sunim

8. (5) Reluctant Editor by P.N. Balji

9. (7) Love For Imperfect Things by Haemin Sunim

10. (-) Is The People's Action Party Here To Stay? by Bilveer Singh

CHILDREN'S

1. (1) Dog Man #6: Brawl Of The Wild by Dav Pilkey

2. (2) Dog Man #5: Lord Of The Fleas by Dav Pilkey

3. (3) Diary Of An Awesome Friendly Kid by Jeff Kinney

4. (5) Geronimo Stilton #72: The Hawaiian Heist by Geronimo Stilton

5. (6) Secrets Of Singapore: Changi Airport by Monica Lim and Lesley-Anne Tan

6. (4) The Misadventures Of Max Crumbly #3: Masters Of Mischief by Rachel Renee Russell

7. (-) Thea Stilton And The Treasure Seekers #1 by Thea Stilton

8. (8) Artemis Fowl by Eoin Colfer

9. (-) The World's Worst Teachers by David Walliams

10. (-) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: The Meltdown by Jeff Kinney

•This is The Straits Times' compilation of bestseller lists from Books Kinokuniya, Times, WHSmith and Popular bookstores.