Bestsellers

FICTION

1. (1) The Travelling Cat Chronicles by Hiro Arikawa

2. (3) Lorien Legacies Reborn #3: Return To Zero by Pittacus Lore

3. (2) I Owe You One by Sophie Kinsella

4. (5) A Spark Of Light by Jodi Picoult

5. (8) Bird Box by Josh Malerman

6. (-) Roar by Cecelia Ahern

7. (-) The Reckoning by John Grisham

8. (-) Pet Sematary by Stephen King

9. (10) Love Looks Pretty On You by Lang Leav

10. (-) Delayed Rays Of A Star by Amanda Lee Koe

NON-FICTION

1. (1) The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck by Mark Manson

2. (2) Everything Is F*cked by Mark Manson

3. (6) The Art Of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli

4. (7) Seven Hundred Years: A History Of Singapore by Kwa Chong Guan, Derek Heng, Peter Borschberg and Tan Tai Yong

5. (4) Reluctant Editor by P.N. Balji

5. (10) The Things You Can See Only When You Slow Down by Haemin Sunim

6. (3) Sapiens: A Brief History Of Humankind by Yuval Noah Harari

6. (8) This Is What Inequality Looks Like by Teo You Yenn

7. (9) Love For Imperfect Things by Haemin Sunim

7. (5) Factfulness by Hans Rosling, Ola Rosling and Anna Rosling Ronnlund

8. (-) Ikigai by Hector Garcia and Francesc Miralles

9. (-) When Breath Becomes Air by Paul Kalanithi

10. (-) Simply Invest by Goh Yang Chye

CHILDREN'S

1. (2) Dog Man #6: Brawl Of The Wild by Dav Pilkey

2. (3) Dog Man #5: Lord Of The Fleas by Dav Pilkey

3. (1) Diary Of An Awesome Friendly Kid by Jeff Kinney

4. (6) The Misadventures Of Max Crumbly #3: Masters Of Mischief by Rachel Renee Russell

5. (4) Geronimo Stilton #72: The Hawaiian Heist by Geronimo Stilton

6. (-) Secrets Of Singapore: Changi Airport by Monica Lim and Lesley-Anne Tan

7. (5) Roblox Top Role Playing Games by Egmont

8. (8) Artemis Fowl by Eoin Colfer

9. (9) Five Feet Apart by Rachael Lippincott, Mikki Daughtry and Tobias Iaconis

10. (-) The Little Prince by Antoine de Saint-Exupery

•This is The Straits Times' compilation of bestseller lists from Books Kinokuniya, Times, WHSmith and Popular bookstores.