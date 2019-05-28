Bestsellers

FICTION

1. (2) The Travelling Cat Chronicles by Hiro Arikawa

2. (1) The Mister by E. L. James

3. (-) Normal People by Sally Rooney

4. (6) Crazy Rich Asians by Kevin Kwan

5. (8) The Next Person You Meet In Heaven by Mitch Albom

6. (7) A Dog's Journey by W. Bruce Cameron

7. (10) Love Looks Pretty On You by Lang Leav

8. (-) Good Omens by Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman

9. (-) The Unlikely Adventures Of The Shergill Sisters by Bali Kaur Jaswal

10. (-) The President Is Missing by Bill Clinton and James Patterson

NON-FICTION

1. (-) Everything Is F*cked: A Book About Hope by Mark Manson

2. (1) The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck by Mark Manson

3. (2) Tall Order by Peh Shing Huei

4. (3) This Is What Inequality Looks Like by Teo You Yenn

5. (7) Sapiens: A Brief History Of Humankind by Yuval Noah Harari

6. (-) Brief Answers To The Big Questions by Stephen Hawking

7. (9) When Breath Becomes Air by Paul Kalanithi

8. (-) Love For Imperfect Things by Haemin Sunim

9. (6) Becoming by Michelle Obama

10. (8) The Art Of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli

CHILDREN'S

1. (1) Diary Of An Awesome Friendly Kid by Jeff Kinney

2. (2) Dog Man #6: Brawl Of The Wild by Dav Pilkey

3. (3) Dog Man #5: Lord Of The Fleas by Dav Pilkey

4. (7) Fing by David Walliams

5. (8) Five Feet Apart by Rachael Lippincott, Mikki Daughtry and Tobias Iaconis

6. (4) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: The Meltdown by Jeff Kinney

7. (-) National Geographic Kids Almanac 2020 by National Geographic

8. (6) Thea Stilton And The Treasure Seekers by Thea Stilton

9. (5) Roblox Top Adventure Games by Egmont

10. (9) The Sun Is Also A Star by Nicola Yoon

•This is The Straits Times' compilation of bestseller lists from Books Kinokuniya, Times, WHSmith and Popular bookstores.