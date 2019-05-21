Bestsellers

FICTION

1. (1) The Mister by E. L. James

2. (2) The Travelling Cat Chronicles by Hiro Arikawa

3. (3) We, The Survivors by Tash Aw

4. (-) Impractical Uses Of Cake by Yeoh Jo-Ann

5. (-) The Movie That No One Saw by May Seah

6. (5) Crazy Rich Asians by Kevin Kwan

7. (4) A Dog's Journey by W. Bruce Cameron

8. (5) The Next Person You Meet In Heaven by Mitch Albom

9. (8) The Outsider by Stephen King

10. (6) Love Looks Pretty On You by Lang Leav

NON-FICTION

1. (1) The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck by Mark Manson

2. (2) Tall Order by Peh Shing Huei

3. (-) This Is What Inequality Looks Like by Teo You Yenn

4. (-) The Future Is Asian by Parag Khanna

5. (-) 21 Lessons For The 21st Century by Yuval Noah Harari

6. (3) Becoming by Michelle Obama

7. (5) Sapiens: A Brief History Of Humankind by Yuval Noah Harari

8. (8) The Art Of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli

9. (7) When Breath Becomes Air by Paul Kalanithi

10. (-) AI Superpowers by Kai-Fu Lee

CHILDREN'S

1. (1) Diary Of An Awesome Friendly Kid by Jeff Kinney

2. (3) Dog Man #6: Brawl Of The Wild by Dav Pilkey

3. (4) Dog Man #5: Lord Of The Fleas by Dav Pilkey

4. (2) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: The Meltdown by Jeff Kinney

5. (7) Roblox Top Adventure Games by Egmont

6. (5) Thea Stilton And The Treasure Seekers by Thea Stilton

7. (9) Fing by David Walliams

8. (8) Five Feet Apart by Rachael Lippincott, Mikki Daughtry and Tobias Iaconis

9. (-) The Sun Is Also A Star by Nicola Yoon

10. (-) Summoner #4: The Outcast by Taran Matharu

•This is The Straits Times' compilation of bestseller lists from Books Kinokuniya, Times, WHSmith and Popular bookstores.