Bestsellers

FICTION

1. (1) The Travelling Cat Chronicles by Hiro Arikawa

2. (-) The Mister by E.L. James

3. (4) Crazy Rich Asians by Kevin Kwan

4. (6) Love Looks Pretty On You by Lang Leav

5. (-) A Dog's Journey by W. Bruce Cameron

5. (5) The Next Person You Meet In Heaven by Mitch Albom

6. (10) China Rich Girlfriend by Kevin Kwan

7. (8) Past Tense by Lee Child

8. (-) Bird Box by Josh Malerman

9. (-) Rich People Problems by Kevin Kwan

10. (8) Legends Of The Condor Heroes #2: A Bond Undone by Jin Yong

NON-FICTION

1. (1) The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck by Mark Manson

2. (3) Tall Order by Peh Shing Huei

3. (4) Becoming by Michelle Obama

4. (2) When Breath Becomes Air by Paul Kalanithi

5. (-) Sapiens: A Brief History Of Humankind by Yuval Noah Harari

6. (6) Brief Answers To The Big Questions by Stephen Hawking

7. (9) Billion Dollar Whale by Tom Wright and Bradley Hope

8. (10) The Art Of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli

9. (7) The Art Of The Good Life by Rolf Dobelli

10. (-) The Things You Can See Only When You Slow Down by Haemin Sunim

CHILDREN'S

1. (1) Diary Of An Awesome Friendly Kid by Jeff Kinney

2. (2) Dog Man #6: Brawl Of The Wild by Dav Pilkey

3. (4) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: The Meltdown by Jeff Kinney

4. (-) Thea Stilton And The Treasure Seekers by Thea Stilton

5. (5) Fing by David Walliams

6. (6) Roblox Top Adventure Games by Egmont

7. (8) Geronimo Stilton Journey Through Time #6: The Test Of Time by Geronimo Stilton

8. (7) Dork Diaries #13: Tales From A Not-So-Happy Birthday by Rachel Renee Russell

9. (-) Dog Man #4: Dog Man And Cat Kid by Dav Pilkey

10. (10) Summoner #4: The Outcast by Taran Matharu

•This is The Straits Times' compilation of bestseller lists from Books Kinokuniya, Times, WHSmith and Popular bookstores.