Bestsellers

FICTION

1. (1) The Travelling Cat Chronicles by Hiro Arikawa

2. (2) I Owe You One by Sophie Kinsella

2. (5) Love Looks Pretty On You by Lang Leav

3. (4) Crazy Rich Asians by Kevin Kwan

4. (3) The Next Person You Meet In Heaven by Mitch Albom

5. (8) Legends Of The Condor Heroes #2: A Bond Undone by Jin Yong

6. (9) Bird Box by Josh Malerman

7. (-) Pet Sematary by Stephen King

8. (7) The Five People You Meet In Heaven by Mitch Albom

9. (-) China Rich Girlfriend by Kevin Kwan

10. (-) Rich People Problems by Kevin Kwan

NON-FICTION

1. (1) The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck by Mark Manson

2. (2) Becoming by Michelle Obama

3. (5) Brief Answers To The Big Questions by Stephen Hawking

4. (4) Billion Dollar Whale by Tom Wright and Bradley Hope

5. (7) When Breath Becomes Air by Paul Kalanithi

6. (8) The Art Of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli

7. (-) The Things You Can See Only When You Slow Down by Haemin Sunim

8. (6) Love For Imperfect Things by Haemin Sunim

8. (3) This Is What Inequality Looks Like by Teo You Yenn

9. (-) The Future Is Asian by Parag Khanna

10. (-) Sapiens: A Brief History Of Humankind by Yuval Noah Harari

CHILDREN'S

1. (1) Dog Man #6: Brawl Of The Wild by Dav Pilkey

2. (2) Dog Man #5: Lord Of The Fleas by Dav Pilkey

3. (6) Fing by David Walliams

4. (5) Geronimo Stilton Journey Through Time #6: The Test Of Time by Geronimo Stilton

5. (4) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: The Meltdown by Jeff Kinney

6. (9) Dork Diaries #13: Tales From A Not-So-Happy Birthday by Rachel Renee Russell

7. (7) Geronimo Stilton #71: Geronimo On Ice! by Geronimo Stilton

8. (-) The Ice Monster by David Walliams

9. (-) Matilda by Roald Dahl

10. (-) Diary Of Greg Heffley's Best Friend by Jeff Kinney

• This is The Straits Times' compilation of bestseller lists from Books Kinokuniya, Times, WHSmith and Popular bookstores.