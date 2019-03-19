Bestsellers

FICTION

1. (1) The Travelling Cat Chronicles by Hiro Arikawa

2. (3) I Owe You One by Sophie Kinsella

3. (4) The Next Person You Meet In Heaven by Mitch Albom

4. (5) Crazy Rich Asians by Kevin Kwan

5. (2) Love Looks Pretty On You by Lang Leav

6. (6) Still Me by Jojo Moyes

7. (8) The Five People You Meet In Heaven by Mitch Albom

8. (9) Legends Of The Condor Heroes #2: A Bond Undone by Jin Yong

9. (-) Bird Box by Josh Malerman

10. (10) Sea Of Strangers by Lang Leav

NON-FICTION

1. (1) The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck by Mark Manson

2. (3) Becoming by Michelle Obama

3. (4) This Is What Inequality Looks Like by Teo You Yenn

4. (8) Billion Dollar Whale by Tom Wright and Bradley Hope

5. (6) Brief Answers To The Big Questions by Stephen Hawking

6. (9) Love For Imperfect Things by Haemin Sunim

7. (-) When Breath Becomes Air by Paul Kalanithi

8. (5) The Art Of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli

9. (2) Tall Order by Peh Shing Huei

10. (10) 21 Lessons For The 21st Century by Yuval Noah Harari

CHILDREN

1. (1) Dog Man #6: Brawl Of The Wild by Dav Pilkey

2. (2) Dog Man #5: Lord Of The Fleas by Dav Pilkey

3. (-) The Plano Adventures #5: Out Of Order by Mo Dirani and Hwee Goh

4. (4) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: The Meltdown by Jeff Kinney

5. (-) Geronimo Stilton Journey Through Time #6: The Test Of Time by Geronimo Stilton

6. (-) Fing by David Walliams

7. (5) Geronimo Stilton #71: Geronimo On Ice! by Geronimo Stilton

8. (3) Roblox Top Adventure Games by Egmont

9. (7) Dork Diaries #13: Tales From A Not-So-Happy Birthday by Rachel Renee Russell

10. (9) Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald - The Original Screenplay by J.K. Rowling

• This is The Straits Times' compilation of bestseller lists from Books Kinokuniya, Times, WHSmith and Popular bookstores.