Bestsellers

FICTION

1. (1) Love Looks Pretty On You by Lang Leav

2. (2) The Travelling Cat Chronicles by Hiro Arikawa

3. (4) I Owe You One by Sophie Kinsella

4. (5) Crazy Rich Asians by Kevin Kwan

5. (3) The Next Person You Meet In Heaven by Mitch Albom

6. (10) The Five People You Meet In Heaven by Mitch Albom

7. (7) Legends Of The Condor Heroes #2: A Bond Undone by Jin Yong

8. (-) Legends Of The Condor Heroes #1: A Hero Born by Jin Yong

9. (9) Sea Of Strangers by Lang Leav

10. (-) Sad Girls by Lang Leav

NON-FICTION

1. (1) Becoming by Michelle Obama

2. (3) The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck by Mark Manson

3. (2) This Is What Inequality Looks Like by Teo You Yenn

4. (6) The Art Of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli

5. (4) Billion Dollar Whale by Tom Wright and Bradley Hope

6. (5) Brief Answers To The Big Questions by Stephen Hawking

7. (10) Sapiens: A Brief History Of Humankind by Yuval Noah Harari

8. (9) The Things You Can See Only When You Slow Down by Haemin Sunim

9. (-) The Future Is Asian by Parag Khanna

10. (-) 21 Lessons For The 21st Century by Yuval Noah Harari

CHILDREN'S

1. (1) Dog Man #6: Brawl Of The Wild by Dav Pilkey

2. (2) Dog Man #5: Lord Of The Fleas by Dav Pilkey

3. (7) Roblox Top Adventure Games by Egmont

4. (-) Geronimo Stilton #71: Geronimo On Ice! by Geronimo Stilton

5. (4) Dork Diaries #13: Tales From A Not-So-Happy Birthday by Rachel Renee Russell

6. (5) How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World Ultimate Movie Guide by DreamWorks Animation

7. (9) The Lego Movie 2 Junior Novel by Scholastic

8. (8) Roblox Annual 2019 by Egmont

9. (-) Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald - The Original Screenplay by J.K. Rowling

10. (-) Dog Man #2: Unleashed by Dav Pilkey

• This is The Straits Times' compilation of bestseller lists from Books Kinokuniya, Times, WHSmith and Popular bookstores.