Bestsellers

FICTION

1. (1) Love Looks Pretty On You by Lang Leav

2. (2) The Travelling Cat Chronicles by Hiro Arikawa

3. (3) The Next Person You Meet In Heaven by Mitch Albom

4. (9) I Owe You One by Sophie Kinsella

5. (4) Crazy Rich Asians by Kevin Kwan

6. (5) Rich People Problems by Kevin Kwan

7. (8) Legends Of The Condor Heroes #2: A Bond Undone by Jin Yong

8. (6) China Rich Girlfriend by Kevin Kwan

9. (-) Sea Of Strangers by Lang Leav

10. (10) The Five People You Meet In Heaven by Mitch Albom

NON-FICTION

1. (1) Becoming by Michelle Obama

2. (3) This Is What Inequality Looks Like by Teo You Yenn

3. (5) The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck by Mark Manson

4. (2) Billion Dollar Whale by Tom Wright and Bradley Hope

5. (6) Brief Answers To The Big Questions by Stephen Hawking

6. (4) The Art Of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli

7. (8) When Breath Becomes Air by Paul Kalanithi

8. (9) Tall Order by Peh Shing Huei

9. (-) The Things You Can See Only When You Slow Down by Haemin Sunim

10. (7) Sapiens: A Brief History Of Humankind by Yuval Noah Harari

CHILDREN'S

1. (1) Dog Man #6: Brawl Of The Wild by Dav Pilkey

2. (2) Dog Man #5: Lord Of The Fleas by Dav Pilkey

3. (3) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: The Meltdown by Jeff Kinney

4. (4) Dork Diaries #13: Tales From A Not-So-Happy Birthday by Rachel Renee Russell

5. (5) How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World Ultimate Movie Guide by DreamWorks Animation

6. (-) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: The Getaway by Jeff Kinney

7. (6) Roblox Top Adventure Games by Egmont

8. (7) Roblox Annual 2019 by Egmont

9. (-) The Lego Movie 2 Junior Novel by Scholastic

10. (-) Dog Man #4: Dog Man And Cat Kid by Dav Pilkey

• This is The Straits Times' compilation of bestseller lists from Books Kinokuniya, Times, WHSmith and Popular bookstores.