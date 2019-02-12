Bestsellers

FICTION

1. (2) Love Looks Pretty On You by Lang Leav

2. (1) The Travelling Cat Chronicles by Hiro Arikawa

3. (5) The Next Person You Meet In Heaven by Mitch Albom

4. (3) Crazy Rich Asians by Kevin Kwan

5. (4) Rich People Problems by Kevin Kwan

6. (9) China Rich Girlfriend by Kevin Kwan

7. (-) Broken Stars edited by Ken Liu

8. (-) Legends Of The Condor Heroes #2: A Bond Undone by Jin Yong

9. (-) I Owe You One by Sophie Kinsella

10. (8) The Five People You Meet In Heaven by Mitch Albom

NON-FICTION

1. (1) Becoming by Michelle Obama

2. (7) Billion Dollar Whale by Tom Wright and Bradley Hope

3. (5) This Is What Inequality Looks Like by Teo You Yenn

4. (3) The Art Of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli

5. (2) The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck by Mark Manson

6. (6) Brief Answers To The Big Questions by Stephen Hawking

7. (8) Sapiens: A Brief History Of Humankind by Yuval Noah Harari

8. (-) When Breath Becomes Air by Paul Kalanithi

9. (10) Tall Order by Peh Shing Huei

10. (9) Ikigai by Hector Garcia and Francesc Miralles

CHILDREN'S

1. (1) Dog Man #6: Brawl Of The Wild by Dav Pilkey

2. (2) Dog Man #5: Lord Of The Fleas by Dav Pilkey

3. (3) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: The Meltdown by Jeff Kinney

4. (4) Dork Diaries #13: Tales From A Not-So-Happy Birthday by Rachel Renee Russell

5. (-) How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World Ultimate Movie Guide by DreamWorks Animation

6. (6) Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald - The Original Screenplay by J.K. Rowling

6. (5) Roblox Top Adventure Games by Egmont

7. (8) Roblox Annual 2019 by Egmont

8. (10) Pinkfong ABC Activity Book by Marshall Cavendish

9. (-) Dog Man #3: A Tale Of Two Kitties by Dav Pilkey

10. (-) Dog Man #2: Unleashed by Dav Pilkey

• This is The Straits Times' compilation of bestseller lists from Books Kinokuniya, Times, WHSmith and Popular bookstores.