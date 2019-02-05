Bestsellers

FICTION

1. (2) The Travelling Cat Chronicles by Hiro Arikawa

2. (4) Love Looks Pretty On You by Lang Leav

3. (1) Crazy Rich Asians by Kevin Kwan

4. (7) Rich People Problems by Kevin Kwan

5. (3) The Next Person You Meet In Heaven by Mitch Albom

6. (-) Birthday Girl by Haruki Murakami

7. (-) The Life-Changing Manga Of Tidying Up by Marie Kondo

8. (7) The Five People You Meet In Heaven by Mitch Albom

9. (5) China Rich Girlfriend by Kevin Kwan

10. (9) Sea Of Strangers by Lang Leav

NON-FICTION

1. (1) Becoming by Michelle Obama

2. (3) The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck by Mark Manson

3. (8) The Art Of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli

4. (-) Love For Imperfect Things by Haemin Sunim

5. (4) This Is What Inequality Looks Like by Teo You Yenn

6. (5) Brief Answers To The Big Questions by Stephen Hawking

7. (2) Billion Dollar Whale by Tom Wright and Bradley Hope

8. (10) Sapiens: A Brief History Of Humankind by Yuval Noah Harari

9. (9) Ikigai by Hector Garcia and Francesc Miralles

10. (10) Tall Order by Peh Shing Huei

CHILDREN’S

1. (1) Dog Man #6: Brawl Of The Wild by Dav Pilkey

2. (3) Dog Man #5: Lord Of The Fleas by Dav Pilkey

3. (4) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: The Meltdown by Jeff Kinney

4. (5) Dork Diaries #13: Tales From A Not-So-Happy Birthday by Rachel Renee Russell

5. (7) Roblox Top Adventure Games by Egmont

6. (-) Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald – The Original Screenplay by J.K. Rowling

7. (8) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: The Getaway by Jeff Kinney

8. (6) Roblox Annual 2019 by Egmont

9. (-) When I Was A Kid #5 by Cheeming Boey

10. (-) Pinkfong ABC Activity Book by Pinkfong

• This is The Straits Times’ compilation of bestseller lists from Books Kinokuniya, Times, WHSmith and Popular bookstores