Bestsellers

FICTION

1. (2) Crazy Rich Asians by Kevin Kwan

2. (1) The Next Person You Meet In Heaven by Mitch Albom

3. (3) Rich People Problems by Kevin Kwan

4. (4) The Travelling Cat Chronicles by Hiro Arikawa

5. (5) China Rich Girlfriend by Kevin Kwan

6. (10) Fire And Blood by George R.R. Martin

7. (-) Milkman by Anna Burns

8. (6) The Five People You Meet In Heaven by Mitch Albom

9. (8) Assassin's Creed Odyssey by Gordon Doherty

10. (7) Tuesdays With Morrie by Mitch Albom

NON-FICTION

1. (1) Becoming by Michelle Obama

2. (3) The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck by Mark Manson

3. (-) When Breath Becomes Air by Paul Kalanithi

4. (8) 21 Lessons For The 21st Century by Yuval Noah Harari

5. (5) Billion Dollar Whale by Tom Wright and Bradley Hope

6. (9) Love For Imperfect Things by Haemin Sunim

7. (2) This Is What Inequality Looks Like by Teo You Yenn

8. (6) Tall Order by Peh Shing Huei

9. (4) Brief Answers To The Big Questions by Stephen Hawking

10. (7) The Art Of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli

CHILDREN'S

1. (1) Dog Man #6: Brawl Of The Wild by Dav Pilkey

2. (2) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: The Meltdown by Jeff Kinney

3. (3) Dog Man #5: Lord Of The Fleas by Dav Pilkey

4. (7) Roblox Top Adventure Games by Egmont

5. (4) Dork Diaries #13: Tales From A Not-So-Happy Birthday by Rachel Renee Russell

6. (9) Disney Wreck-It Ralph 2 by Bonnier

7. (5) Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald - The Original Screenplay by J.K. Rowling

8. (6) The Ice Monster by David Walliams

9. (8) Geronimo Stilton #70: The Phantom Bandit by Geronimo Stilton

10. (10) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: The Getaway by Jeff Kinney

•This is The Straits Times' compilation of bestseller lists from Books Kinokuniya, Times, WHSmith and Popular bookstores.