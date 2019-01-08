Bestsellers

FICTION

1. (1) The Next Person You Meet In Heaven by Mitch Albom

2. (3) Crazy Rich Asians by Kevin Kwan

3. (4) Rich People Problems by Kevin Kwan

4. (2) The Travelling Cat Chronicles by Hiro Arikawa

5. (5) China Rich Girlfriend by Kevin Kwan

6. (-) The Five People You Meet In Heaven by Mitch Albom

7. (9) Tuesdays With Morrie by Mitch Albom

8. (-) Assassin's Creed Odyssey by Gordon Doherty

9. (-) A Dog's Way Home by W. Bruce Cameron

10. (8) Fire And Blood by George R.R. Martin

NON-FICTION

1. (1) Becoming by Michelle Obama

2. (3) This Is What Inequality Looks Like by Teo You Yenn 3. (2) The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck by Mark Manson

4. (9) Brief Answers To The Big Questions by Stephen Hawking

5. (5) Billion Dollar Whale by Tom Wright and Bradley Hope

6. (4) Tall Order by Peh Shing Huei

7. (8) The Art Of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli

8. (6) 21 Lessons For The 21st Century by Yuval Noah Harari

9. (-) Love For Imperfect Things by Haemin Sunim

10. (10) Ikigai by Hector Garcia and Francesc Miralles

CHILDREN'S

1. (-) Dog Man #6: Brawl Of The Wild by Dav Pilkey

2. (1) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: The Meltdown by Jeff Kinney

3. (2) Dog Man #5: Lord Of The Fleas by Dav Pilkey

4. (5) Dork Diaries #13: Tales From A Not-So-Happy Birthday by Rachel Renee Russell

5. (3) Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald - The Original Screenplay by J.K. Rowling

6. (4) The Ice Monster by David Walliams

7. (9) Roblox Top Adventure Games by Egmont

8. (8) Geronimo Stilton #70: The Phantom Bandit by Geronimo Stilton

9. (10) Disney Wreck-It Ralph 2 by Bonnier

10. (-) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: The Getaway by Jeff Kinney

•This is The Straits Times' compilation of bestseller lists from Books Kinokuniya, Times, WHSmith and Popular bookstores.