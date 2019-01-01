Bestsellers

FICTION

1. (1) The Next Person You Meet In Heaven by Mitch Albom

2. (2) The Travelling Cat Chronicles by Hiro Arikawa

3. (4) Crazy Rich Asians by Kevin Kwan

4. (3) Rich People Problems by Kevin Kwan

5. (6) China Rich Girlfriend by Kevin Kwan

6. (5) Past Tense by Lee Child

7. (-) Milkman by Anna Burns

8. (7) Fire And Blood by George R.R. Martin

9. (9) Tuesdays With Morrie by Mitch Albom

10. (-) Legends Of The Condor Heroes #1: A Hero Born by Jin Yong

NON-FICTION

1. (1) Becoming by Michelle Obama

2. (2) The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck by Mark Manson

3. (5) This Is What Inequality Looks Like by Teo You Yenn

4. (3) Tall Order by Peh Shing Huei

5. (4) Billion Dollar Whale by Tom Wright and Bradley Hope

6. (6) 21 Lessons For The 21st Century by Yuval Noah Harari

7. (9) Sapiens: A Brief History Of Humankind by Yuval Noah Harari

8. (8) The Art Of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli

9. (7) Brief Answers To The Big Questions by Stephen Hawking

10. (-) Ikigai by Hector Garcia and Francesc Miralles

CHILDREN'S

1. (1) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: The Meltdown by Jeff Kinney

2. (2) Dog Man #5: Lord Of The Fleas by Dav Pilkey

3. (3) Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald - The Original Screenplay by J.K. Rowling

4. (4) The Ice Monster by David Walliams

5. (5) Dork Diaries #13: Tales From A Not-So-Happy Birthday by Rachel Renee Russell

6. (9) Dog Man #4: Dog Man And Cat Kid by Dav Pilkey

7. (7) The Little Prince by Antoine de Saint-Exupery

8. (-) Geronimo Stilton #70: The Phantom Bandit by Geronimo Stilton

9. (-) Roblox Top Adventure Games by Egmont

10. (8) Disney Wreck-It Ralph 2 by Bonnier

• This is The Straits Times' compilation of bestseller lists from Books Kinokuniya, Times, WHSmith and Popular bookstores.