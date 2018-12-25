Bestsellers

FICTION

1. (1) The Next Person You Meet In Heaven by Mitch Albom

2. (2) The Travelling Cat Chronicles by Hiro Arikawa

3. (6) Rich People Problems by Kevin Kwan

4. (3) Crazy Rich Asians by Kevin Kwan

5. (7) Past Tense by Lee Child

6. (4) China Rich Girlfriend by Kevin Kwan

7. (-) Fire & Blood by George R.R. Martin

8. (8) The Five People You Meet In Heaven by Mitch Albom

9. (-) Tuesdays With Morrie by Mitch Albom

10. (-) A Dog's Way Home by W. Bruce Cameron

NON-FICTION

1. (1) Becoming by Michelle Obama

2. (4) The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck by Mark Manson

3. (2) Tall Order by Peh Shing Huei

4. (3) Billion Dollar Whale by Tom Wright and Bradley Hope

5. (7) This Is What Inequality Looks Like by Teo You Yenn

6. (6) 21 Lessons For The 21st Century by Yuval Noah Harari

7. (9) Brief Answers To The Big Questions by Stephen Hawking

8. (5) The Art Of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli

9. (-) Sapiens: A Brief History Of Humankind by Yuval Noah Harari

10. (-) Out Of The Maze by Spencer Johnson

CHILDREN'S

1. (1) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: The Meltdown by Jeff Kinney

2. (2) Dog Man #5: Lord Of The Fleas by Dav Pilkey

3. (3) Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald - The Original Screenplay by J.K. Rowling

4. (4) The Ice Monster by David Walliams

5. (5) Dork Diaries #13: Tales From A Not-So-Happy Birthday by Rachel Renee Russell

6. (6) Queen Of Air And Darkness by Cassandra Clare

7. (8) The Little Prince by Antoine de Saint-Exupery

8. (-) Disney Wreck-It Ralph 2 by Bonnier

9. (7) Dog Man #4: Dog Man And Cat Kid by Dav Pilkey

10. (-) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: The Getaway by Jeff Kinney

•This is The Straits Times' compilation of bestseller lists from Books Kinokuniya, Times, WHSmith and Popular bookstores.