FICTION

1. (1) The Next Person You Meet In Heaven by Mitch Albom

2. (4) The Travelling Cat Chronicles by Hiro Arikawa

3. (2) Crazy Rich Asians by Kevin Kwan

4. (3) Rich People Problems by Kevin Kwan

5. (6) China Rich Girlfriend by Kevin Kwan

6. (7) Past Tense by Lee Child

7. (-) Legends Of The Condor Heroes #1: A Hero Born by Jin Yong

8. (-) Origin by Dan Brown

9. (8) The Five People You Meet In Heaven by Mitch Albom

10. (9) Tuesdays With Morrie by Mitch Albom

NON-FICTION

1. (2) Tall Order by Peh Shing Huei

2. (1) Becoming by Michelle Obama

3. (3) Billion Dollar Whale by Tom Wright and Bradley Hope

4. (4) The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck by Mark Manson

5. (6) Brief Answers To The Big Questions by Stephen Hawking

6. (8) The Art Of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli

7. (-) This Is What Inequality Looks Like by Teo You Yenn

8. (5) 21 Lessons For The 21st Century by Yuval Noah Harari

9. (7) The Laws Of Human Nature by Robert Greene

10. (10) Sapiens: A Brief History Of Humankind by Yuval Noah Harari

CHILDREN'S

1. (1) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: The Meltdown by Jeff Kinney

2. Bestsellers by J.K. Rowling

3. (3) Dog Man #5: Lord Of The Fleas by Dav Pilkey

4. (-) The Plano Adventures #3: The Never-Ending Game by Mo Dirani and Hwee Goh

5. (4) Dork Diaries #13: Tales From A Not-So-Happy Birthday by Rachel Renee Russell

6. (-) The Ice Monster by David Walliams

7. (5) Dog Man #4: Dog Man And Cat Kid by Dav Pilkey

8. (-) The Little Prince by Antoine de Saint-Exupery

9. (6) Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them by J.K. Rowling

10. (8) Geronimo Stilton #70: The Phantom Bandit by Geronimo Stilton

•This is The Straits Times' compilation of bestseller lists from Books Kinokuniya, Times, WHSmith and Popular bookstores.