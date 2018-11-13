Bestsellers

FICTION

1. (1) The Next Person You Meet In Heaven by Mitch Albom

2. (2) The Travelling Cat Chronicles by Hiro Arikawa

3. (3) Crazy Rich Asians by Kevin Kwan

4. (5) Rich People Problems by Kevin Kwan

5. (4) Killing Commendatore by Haruki Murakami

6. (7) A Spark Of Light by Jodi Picoult

7. (6) The Five People You Meet In Heaven by Mitch Albom

8. (-) Assassin's Creed Odyssey by Gordon Doherty

9. (9) Tuesdays With Morrie by Mitch Albom

10. (8) China Rich Girlfriend by Kevin Kwan

10. (-) Origin by Dan Brown

NON-FICTION

1. (5) Tall Order by Peh Shing Huei

2. (1) Billion Dollar Whale by Tom Wright and Bradley Hope

3. (4) The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck by Mark Manson

4. (3) 21 Lessons For The 21st Century by Yuval Noah Harari

5. (6) The Laws Of Human Nature by Robert Greene

6. (2) Brief Answers To The Big Questions by Stephen Hawking

7. (8) The Art Of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli

8. (-) When Breath Becomes Air by Paul Kalanithi

9. (-) Sapiens: A Brief History Of Humankind by Yuval Noah Harari

10. (7) Retire Smart: Financial Planning Made Easy by Lorna Tan

CHILDREN'S

1. (-) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: The Meltdown by Jeff Kinney

2. (1) Dork Diaries #13: Tales From A Not-So-Happy Birthday by Rachel Renee Russell

3. (2) Dog Man #5: Lord Of The Fleas by Dav Pilkey

4. (4) Dog Man #4: Dog Man And Cat Kid by Dav Pilkey

5. (5) Geronimo Stilton #11: The Guardian Of The Realm by Geronimo Stilton

6. (6) Geronimo Stilton #70: The Phantom Bandit by Geronimo Stilton

7. (8) The 104-Storey Treehouse by Andy Griffiths

8. (-) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: The Getaway by Jeff Kinney

9. (3) Throne Of Glass #7: Kingdom Of Ash by Sarah J. Maas

10. (-) Nine From The Nine Worlds: Magnus Chase And The Gods Of Asgard by Rick Riordan

•This is The Straits Times' compilation of bestseller lists from Books Kinokuniya, Times, WHSmith and Popular bookstores.