Bestsellers

FICTION

1. (1) The Next Person You Meet In Heaven by Mitch Albom

2. (6) The Travelling Cat Chronicles by Hiro Arikawa

3. (2) Crazy Rich Asians by Kevin Kwan

4. (7) Killing Commendatore by Haruki Murakami

5. (3) Rich People Problems by Kevin Kwan

6. (8) The Five People You Meet In Heaven by Mitch Albom

7. (5) A Spark Of Light by Jodi Picoult

8. (4) China Rich Girlfriend by Kevin Kwan

9. (10) Tuesdays With Morrie by Mitch Albom

10. (-) The Magic Strings Of Frankie Presto by Mitch Albom

NON-FICTION

1. (1) Billion Dollar Whale by Tom Wright and Bradley Hope

2. (4) Brief Answers To The Big Questions by Stephen Hawking

3. (3) 21 Lessons For The 21st Century by Yuval Noah Harari

4. (2) The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck by Mark Manson

5. (-) Tall Order by Peh Shing Huei

6. (6) The Laws Of Human Nature by Robert Greene

7. (7) Retire Smart: Financial Planning Made Easy by Lorna Tan

8. (8) The Art Of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli

9. (-) Robert Kuok by Robert Kuok and Andrew Tanzer

10. (-) This Is What Inequality Looks Like by Teo You Yenn

CHILDREN'S

1. (1) Dork Diaries #13: Tales From A Not-So-Happy Birthday by Rachel Renee Russell

2. (2) Dog Man #5: Lord Of The Fleas by Dav Pilkey

3. (-) Kingdom of Ash (Throne of Glass #7) by Sarah J. Maas

4. (5) Dog Man #4: Dog Man And Cat Kid by Dav Pilkey

5. (4) Geronimo Stilton #11: The Guardian Of The Realm by Geronimo Stilton

6. (3) Geronimo Stilton #70: The Phantom Bandit by Geronimo Stilton

7. (6) Thea Stilton #7: The Secret Of The Crystal Fairies by Thea Stilton

8. (7) The 104-Storey Treehouse by Andy Griffiths

9. (-) Miss Peregrine's Peculiar Children #4: A Map Of Days by Ransom Riggs

10. (8) The Little Prince by Antoine de Saint-Exupery

• This is The Straits Times' compilation of bestseller lists from Books Kinokuniya, Times and Popular bookstores.