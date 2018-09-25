Bestsellers

FICTION

1. (1) Crazy Rich Asians by Kevin Kwan

2. (2) Rich People Problems by Kevin Kwan

3. (3) China Rich Girlfriend by Kevin Kwan

4. (-) This Is Where I Won't Be Alone by Inez Tan

5. (4) Originby Dan Brown

6. (7) The Return Of The Young Prince by A.G. Roemmers and Oliver Brock

7. (6) The Travelling Cat Chronicles by Hiro Arikawa

8. (5) Surprise Me by Sophie Kinsella

9. (8) Fugitive Six: Lorien Legacies Reborn by Pittacus Lore

9. (-) Past Perfect by Danielle Steel

10. (-) The Art Of Charlie Chan Hock Chye by Sonny Liew

NON-FICTION

1. (-) Fear by Bob Woodward

2. (3) 21 Lessons For The 21st Century by Yuval Noah Harari

3. (1) The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck by Mark Manson

4. (-) Billion Dollar Whale by Tom Wright and Bradley Hope

5. (4) Sapiens: A Brief History Of Humankind by Yuval Noah Harari

6. (2) This Is What Inequality Looks Like by Teo You Yenn

7. (8) The Art Of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli

8. (5) Retire Smart: Financial Planning Made Easy by Lorna Tan

9. (-) The Sarawak Report by Clare Rewcastle Brown

10. (6) When Breath Becomes Air by Paul Kalanithi

CHILDREN'S

1. (2) Geronimo Stilton #11: The Guardian Of The Realm by Geronimo Stilton

2. (1) Dog Man #5: Lord Of The Fleas by Dav Pilkey

3. (3) The 104-Storey Treehouse by Andy Griffiths

4. (4) Thea Stilton #7: The Secret Of The Crystal Fairies by Thea Stilton

5. (-) Sherlock Sam And The Mysterious Mastermind In Seoul by A.J. Low

6. (4) Dog Man #4: Dog Man And Cat Kid by Dav Pilkey

7. (-) Geronimo Stilton #70: The Phantom Bandit by Geronimo Stilton

8. (6) The Little Prince by Antoine de Saint-Exupery

9. (-) Geronimo Stilton #69: Hug A Tree, Geronimo by Geronimo Stilton

10. (8) National Geographic Kids Almanac 2019 by National Geographic Kids

• This is The Straits Times' compilation of bestseller lists from Books Kinokuniya, Times, WHSmith and Popular bookstores.