Bestsellers

FICTION

1. (1) Crazy Rich Asians by Kevin Kwan

2. (3) Rich People Problems by Kevin Kwan

3. (2) China Rich Girlfriend by Kevin Kwan

4. (4) Origin by Dan Brown

5. (5) Surprise Me by Sophie Kinsella

6. (7) The Travelling Cat Chronicles by Hiro Arikawa

7. (-) The Return Of The Young Prince by A.G. Roemmers and Oliver Brock

8. (6) Fugitive Six: Lorien Legacies Reborn by Pittacus Lore

9. (-) Ready Player One by Ernest Cline

10. (8) The President Is Missing by Bill Clinton and James Patterson

NON-FICTION

1. (2) The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck by Mark Manson

2. (1) This Is What Inequality Looks Like by Teo You Yenn

3. (3) 21 Lessons For The 21st Century by Yuval Noah Harari

4. (5) Sapiens: A Brief History Of Humankind by Yuval Noah Harari

5. (4) Retire Smart: Financial Planning Made Easy by Lorna Tan

6. (7) When Breath Becomes Air by Paul Kalanithi

7. (6) Asking Why by Ho Kwon Ping

8. (9) The Art Of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli

9. (-) What They Don't Teach You At Harvard Business School by Mark McCormack

10. (-) Singapore, Disrupted by Chua Mui Hoong

CHILDREN'S

1. (3) Dog Man #5: Lord Of The Fleas by Dav Pilkey

2. (1) Geronimo Stilton #11: The Guardian Of The Realm by Geronimo Stilton

3. (2) The 104-Storey Treehouse by Andy Griffiths

4. (4) Dog Man #4: Dog Man And Cat Kid by Dav Pilkey

4. (-) Thea Stilton #7: The Secret Of The Crystal Fairies by Thea Stilton

5. (9) The Darkest Minds by Alexandra Bracken

6. (-) The Little Prince by Antoine de Saint-Exupery

7. (-) The Trials Of Apollo #3: The Burning Maze by Rick Riordan

8. (8) National Geographic Kids Almanac 2019 by National Geographic Kids

9. (-) K by Gabby Tye

10. (-) Pokemon Super Deluxe Essential Handbook by Scholastic

• This is The Straits Times' compilation of bestseller lists from Books Kinokuniya, Times, WHSmith and Popular bookstores.