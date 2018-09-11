Bestsellers

FICTION

1. (1) Crazy Rich Asians by Kevin Kwan

2. (2) China Rich Girlfriend by Kevin Kwan

3. (3) Rich People Problems by Kevin Kwan

4. (4) Origin by Dan Brown

5. (5) Surprise Me by Sophie Kinsella

6. (7) Fugitive Six: Lorien Legacies Reborn by Pittacus Lore

7. (-) The Travelling Cat Chronicles by Hiro Arikawa

8. (-) The President Is Missing by Bill Clinton and James Patterson

9. (-) The Sun And Her Flowers by Rupi Kaur

10. (10) Sea Of Strangers by Lang Leav

NON-FICTION

1. (2) This Is What Inequality Looks Like by Teo You Yenn

2. (1) The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck by Mark Manson

3. (-) 21 Lessons For The 21st Century by Yuval Noah Harari

4. (3) Retire Smart: Financial Planning Made Easy by Lorna Tan

5. (7) Sapiens: A Brief History Of Humankind by Yuval Noah Harari

6. (8) Asking Why by Ho Kwon Ping

7. (5) When Breath Becomes Air by Paul Kalanithi

8. (9) The Art Of War by Sun Tze

9. (4) The Art Of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli

10. (-) Homo Deus: A Brief History Of Tomorrow by Yuval Noah Harari

CHILDREN'S

1. (2) Geronimo Stilton #11: The Guardian Of The Realm by Geronimo Stilton

2. (1) The 104-Storey Treehouse by Andy Griffiths

3. (-) Dog Man #5: Lord Of The Fleas by Dav Pilkey

4. (-) Dog Man #4: Dog Man And Cat Kid by Dav Pilkey

5. (5) Geronimo Stilton #69: Hug A Tree, Geronimo by Geronimo Stilton

6. (4) To All The Boys I've Loved Before by Jenny Han

7. (6) Dog Man by Dav Pilkey

8. (9) National Geographic Kids Almanac 2019 by National Geographic Kids

9. (7) The Darkest Minds by Alexandra Bracken

10. (-) Five Nights At Freddy's #3: Fourth Closet by Scott Cawthon

• This is The Straits Times' compilation of bestseller lists from Books Kinokuniya, Times, WHSmith and Popular bookstores.