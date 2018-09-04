Bestsellers

FICTION

1. (1) Crazy Rich Asians by Kevin Kwan

2. (3) China Rich Girlfriend by Kevin Kwan

3. (2) Rich People Problems by Kevin Kwan

4. (4) Origin by Dan Brown

5. (5) Surprise Me by Sophie Kinsella

6. (-) The Rooster Bar by John Grisham

7. (7) Fugitive Six: Lorien Legacies Reborn by Pittacus Lore

8. (6) Men Without Women by Haruki Murakami

9. (8) Ready Player One by Ernest Cline

10. (-) Sea Of Strangers by Lang Leav

NON-FICTION

1. (1) The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck by Mark Manson

2. (2) This Is What Inequality Looks Like by Teo You Yenn

3. (6) Retire Smart: Financial Planning Made Easy by Lorna Tan

4. (5) The Art Of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli

5. (4) When Breath Becomes Air by Paul Kalanithi

6. (-) The Art Of The Good Life by Rolf Dobelli

7. (7) Sapiens: A Brief History Of Humankind by Yuval Noah Harari

8. (8) Asking Why by Ho Kwon Ping

9. (-) The Art Of War by Sun Tze

10. (9) Singapore, Disrupted by Chua Mui Hoong

CHILDREN'S

1. (1) The 104-Storey Treehouse by Andy Griffiths

2. (-) Geronimo Stilton And The Kingdom Of Fantasy #11: The Guardian Of The Realm by Geronimo Stilton

3. (-) The Plano Adventures #1: Trouble In Murktown by Mo Dirani and Hwee Goh

4. (-) To All The Boys I've Loved Before by Jenny Han

5. (2) Geronimo Stilton #69: Hug A Tree, Geronimo by Geronimo Stilton

6. (-) Dog Man by Dav Pilkey

7. (4) The Darkest Minds by Alexandra Bracken

8. (-) Dog Man #2: Unleashed by Dav Pilkey

9. (9) National Geographic Kids Almanac 2019 by National Geographic Kids

10. (7) The Darkest Minds #2: Never Fade by Alexandra Bracken

• This is The Straits Times' compilation of bestseller lists from Books Kinokuniya, Times, WHSmith and Popular bookstores.