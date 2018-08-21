Bestsellers

FICTION

1. (1) Crazy Rich Asians by Kevin Kwan

2. (3) Rich People Problems by Kevin Kwan

3. (4) China Rich Girlfriend by Kevin Kwan

4. (2) Origin by Dan Brown

5. (5) Surprise Me by Sophie Kinsella

6. (10) The Rooster Bar by John Grisham

7. (7) Fugitive Six: Lorien Legacies Reborn by Pittacus Lore

8. (-) Men Without Women by Haruki Murakami

8. (9) Ready Player One by Ernest Cline

9. (-) The Sun And Her Flowers by Rupi Kaur

10. (-) The Travelling Cat Chronicles by Hiro Arikawa

NON-FICTION

1. (1) The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck by Mark Manson

2. (5) This Is What Inequality Looks Like by Teo You Yenn

3. (2) Sapiens: A Brief History Of Humankind by Yuval Noah Harari

4. (8) When Breath Becomes Air by Paul Kalanithi

5. (4) Retire Smart: Financial Planning Made Easy by Lorna Tan

6. (3) The Art Of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli

7. (7) The Art Of The Good Life by Rolf Dobelli

8. (9) Singapore, Disrupted by Chua Mui Hoong

9. (6) Life In Plastic by Woffles Wu

10. (-) Factfulness by Hans Rosling, Ola Rosling and Anna Rosling Ronnlund

10. (10) The Art Of War by Sun Tze

CHILDREN'S

1. (3) The Darkest Minds by Alexandra Bracken

2. (2) Geronimo Stilton #69: Hug A Tree, Geronimo by Geronimo Stilton

3. (4) Dog Man #2: Unleashed by Dav Pilkey

3. (1) Dog Man #4: Dog Man And Cat Kid by Dav Pilkey

4. (6) Geronimo Stilton: The Hunt For The Colosseum Ghost by Geronimo Stilton

5. (-) The Darkest Minds #2: Never Fade by Alexandra Bracken

6. (5) Wonder by R.J. Palacio

7. (9) The Trials Of Apollo #3: The Burning Maze by Rick Riordan

8. (-) Geronimo Stilton: The Dragon Of Fortune by Geronimo Stilton

9. (-) Geronimo Stilton Encyclopedia: Dinosaur by Geronimo Stilton

10. (-) Pokemon Super Deluxe Essential Handbook by Scholastic

•This is The Straits Times' compilation of bestseller lists from Books Kinokuniya, Times, WHSmith and Popular bookstores.