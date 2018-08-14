Bestsellers

FICTION

1. (1) Crazy Rich Asians by Kevin Kwan

2. (3) Origin by Dan Brown

3. (2) Rich People Problems by Kevin Kwan

4. (4) China Rich Girlfriend by Kevin Kwan

5. (5) Surprise Me by Sophie Kinsella

6. (-) Suicide Club by Rachel Heng

7. (7) Fugitive Six: Lorien Legacies Reborn by Pittacus Lore

8. (-) The Travelling Cat Chronicles by Hiro Arakawa

9. (10) Ready Player One by Ernest Cline

10. (-) The Rooster Bar by John Grisham

NON-FICTION

1. (1) The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck by Mark Manson

2. (3) Sapiens: A Brief History Of Humankind by Yuval Noah Harari

3. (5) The Art Of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli

4. (4) Retire Smart: Financial Planning Made Easy by Lorna Tan

5. (6) Robert Kuok by Robert Kuok and Andrew Tanzer

5. (2) This Is What Inequality Looks Like by Teo You Yenn

6. (-) Life In Plastic by Woffles Wu

7. (9) The Art Of The Good Life by Rolf Dobelli

8. (8) When Breath Becomes Air by Paul Kalanithi

9. (-) Homo Deus: A Brief History Of Tomorrow by Yuval Noah Harari

9. (10) Singapore, Disrupted by Chua Mui Hoong

10. (-) The Art Of War by Sun Tze

CHILDREN'S

1. (2) Dog Man #4: Dog Man And Cat Kid by Dav Pilkey

2. (1) Geronimo Stilton #69: Hug A Tree, Geronimo by Geronimo Stilton

3. (3) The Darkest Minds by Alexandra Bracken

4. (4) Dog Man #2: Unleashed by Dav Pilkey

5. (5) Wonder by R.J. Palacio

6. (6) Geronimo Stilton: The Hunt For The Colosseum Ghost by Geronimo Stilton

7. (-) National Geographic Kids Almanac 2019 by National Geographic Kids

8. (9) Incredibles 2 Storytime Collection by Bonnier Books

9. (7) The Trials Of Apollo #3: The Burning Maze by Rick Riordan

10. (-) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: The Getaway by Jeff Kinney

•This is The Straits Times' compilation of bestseller lists from Books Kinokuniya, Times, WHSmith and Popular bookstores.