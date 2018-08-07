Bestsellers

FICTION

1. (1) Crazy Rich Asians by Kevin Kwan

2. (3) Rich People Problems by Kevin Kwan

3. (2) Origin by Dan Brown

4. (4) China Rich Girlfriend by Kevin Kwan

5. (5) Surprise Me by Sophie Kinsella

6. (8) Men Without Women by Haruki Murakami

7. (7) Fugitive Six: Lorien Legacies Reborn by Pittacus Lore

8. (-) The Sun And Her Flowers by Rupi Kaur

9. (-) Milk And Honey by Rupi Kaur

10. (9) Ready Player One by Ernest Cline

NON-FICTION

1. (1) The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck by Mark Manson

2. (2) This Is What Inequality Looks Like by Teo You Yenn

3. (9) Sapiens: A Brief History Of Humankind by Yuval Noah Harari

4. (3) Retire Smart: Financial Planning Made Easy by Lorna Tan

5. (4) The Art Of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli

6. (6) Robert Kuok by Robert Kuok and Andrew Tanzer

7. (-) Monumental Treasures edited by Melody Zaccheus

8. (10) When Breath Becomes Air by Paul Kalanithi

9. (5) The Art Of The Good Life by Rolf Dobelli

10. (7) Singapore, Disrupted by Chua Mui Hoong

CHILDREN'S

1. (1) Geronimo Stilton #69: Hug A Tree, Geronimo by Geronimo Stilton

2. (2) Dog Man #4: Dog Man And Cat Kid by Dav Pilkey

3. (8) The Darkest Minds by Alexandra Bracken

4. (-) Dog Man #2: Unleashed by Dav Pilkey

5. (-) Wonder by R.J. Palacio

6. (3) Geronimo Stilton: The Hunt For The Colosseum Ghost by Geronimo Stilton

7. (6) The Trials Of Apollo #3: The Burning Maze by Rick Riordan

8. (9) Five Nights At Freddy's #3: Fourth Closet by Scott Cawthon

9. (5) Incredibles 2 Storytime Collection by Bonnier Books

10. (-) Mr Kiasu Box Set by Johnny Lau

•This is The Straits Times' compilation of bestseller lists from Books Kinokuniya, Times, WHSmith and Popular bookstores.