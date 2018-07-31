Bestsellers

FICTION

1. (1) Crazy Rich Asians by Kevin Kwan

2. (3) Origin by Dan Brown

3. (2) Rich People Problems by Kevin Kwan

4. (5) China Rich Girlfriend by Kevin Kwan

5. (4) Surprise Me by Sophie Kinsella

6. (9) The President Is Missing by Bill Clinton and James Patterson

7. (7) Fugitive Six: Lorien Legacies Reborn by Pittacus Lore 8. (6) Men Without Women by Haruki Murakami

9. (-) Ready Player One by Ernest Cline

10. (10) Suicide Club by Rachel Heng

NON-FICTION

1. (1) The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck by Mark Manson

2. (2) This Is What Inequality Looks Like by Teo You Yenn

3. (4) Retire Smart: Financial Planning Made Easy by Lorna Tan

4. (5) The Art Of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli

5. (-) The Art Of The Good Life by Rolf Dobelli

6. (3) Robert Kuok by Robert Kuok and Andrew Tanzer

7. (6) Singapore, Disrupted by Chua Mui Hoong

8. (9) Can Singapore Fall? Making The Future For Singapore by Lim Siong Guan

9. (7) Sapiens: A Brief History Of Humankind by Yuval Noah Harari

10. (8) When Breath Becomes Air by Paul Kalanithi

CHILDREN'S

1. (1) Geronimo Stilton #69: Hug A Tree, Geronimo by Geronimo Stilton

2. (4) Dog Man #4: Dog Man And Cat Kid by Dav Pilkey

3. (2) Geronimo Stilton: The Hunt For The Colosseum Ghost by Geronimo Stilton

4. (8) Dog Man #3: A Tale Of Two Kitties by Dav Pilkey

5. (5) Incredibles 2 Storytime Collection by Bonnier Books

6. (6) The Trials Of Apollo #3: The Burning Maze by Rick Riordan

7. (-) Geronimo Stilton: The Dragon Of Fortune by Geronimo Stilton

8. (-) Ever by Gabby Tye

8. (-) The Darkest Minds by Alexandra Bracken

9. (-) Five Nights At Freddy's #3: Fourth Closet by Scott Cawthon

10. (10) The World's Worst Children 3 by David Walliams

•This is The Straits Times' compilation of bestseller lists from Books Kinokuniya, Times, WHSmith and Popular bookstores.