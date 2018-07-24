Bestsellers

FICTION
1. (1) Crazy Rich Asians by Kevin Kwan
2. (2) Rich People Problems by Kevin Kwan
3. (-) Origin by Dan Brown
4. (-) Surprise Me by Sophie Kinsella
5. (4) China Rich Girlfriend by Kevin Kwan
6. (5) Men Without Women by Haruki Murakami
7. (6) Fugitive Six: Lorien Legacies Reborn by Pittacus Lore
8. (-) The Rooster Bar by John Grisham
9. (3) The President Is Missing by Bill Clinton and James Patterson
10. (-) Suicide Club by Rachel Heng
NON-FICTION
1. (1) The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck by Mark Manson
2. (2) This Is What Inequality Looks Like by Teo You Yenn
3. (6) Robert Kuok by Robert Kuok and Andrew Tanzer
4. (3) Retire Smart: Financial Planning Made Easy by Lorna Tan
5. (4) The Art Of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli
6. (8) Singapore, Disrupted by Chua Mui Hoong
7. (-) Sapiens: A Brief History Of Humankind by Yuval Noah Harari
8. (5) When Breath Becomes Air by Paul Kalanithi
9. (-) Can Singapore Fall? Making The Future For Singapore by Lim Siong Guan
10. (7) Homo Deus: A Brief History Of Tomorrow by Yuval Noah Harari
CHILDREN'S
1. (1) Geronimo Stilton #69: Hug A Tree, Geronimo by Geronimo Stilton
2. (3) Geronimo Stilton: The Hunt For The Colosseum Ghost by Geronimo Stilton
3. (-) Future Card Buddyfight #10 by Mitsuhisa Tamura
4. (2) Dog Man #4: Dog Man And Cat Kid by Dav Pilkey
5. (4) Incredibles 2 Storytime Collection by Bonnier Books
6. (5) The Trials Of Apollo #3: The Burning Maze by Rick Riordan
7. (-) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: The Getaway by Jeff Kinney
8. (8) Dog Man #3: A Tale Of Two Kitties by Dav Pilkey
9. (6) Incredibles 2: Simply Stories by Bonnier Books
10. (-) The World's Worst Children 3 by David Walliams
•This is The Straits Times' compilation of bestseller lists from Books Kinokuniya, Times, WHSmith and Popular bookstores.