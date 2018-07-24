Bestsellers

FICTION

1. (1) Crazy Rich Asians by Kevin Kwan

2. (2) Rich People Problems by Kevin Kwan

3. (-) Origin by Dan Brown

4. (-) Surprise Me by Sophie Kinsella

5. (4) China Rich Girlfriend by Kevin Kwan

6. (5) Men Without Women by Haruki Murakami

7. (6) Fugitive Six: Lorien Legacies Reborn by Pittacus Lore

8. (-) The Rooster Bar by John Grisham

9. (3) The President Is Missing by Bill Clinton and James Patterson

10. (-) Suicide Club by Rachel Heng

NON-FICTION

1. (1) The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck by Mark Manson

2. (2) This Is What Inequality Looks Like by Teo You Yenn

3. (6) Robert Kuok by Robert Kuok and Andrew Tanzer

4. (3) Retire Smart: Financial Planning Made Easy by Lorna Tan

5. (4) The Art Of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli

6. (8) Singapore, Disrupted by Chua Mui Hoong

7. (-) Sapiens: A Brief History Of Humankind by Yuval Noah Harari

8. (5) When Breath Becomes Air by Paul Kalanithi

9. (-) Can Singapore Fall? Making The Future For Singapore by Lim Siong Guan

10. (7) Homo Deus: A Brief History Of Tomorrow by Yuval Noah Harari

CHILDREN'S

1. (1) Geronimo Stilton #69: Hug A Tree, Geronimo by Geronimo Stilton

2. (3) Geronimo Stilton: The Hunt For The Colosseum Ghost by Geronimo Stilton

3. (-) Future Card Buddyfight #10 by Mitsuhisa Tamura

4. (2) Dog Man #4: Dog Man And Cat Kid by Dav Pilkey

5. (4) Incredibles 2 Storytime Collection by Bonnier Books

6. (5) The Trials Of Apollo #3: The Burning Maze by Rick Riordan

7. (-) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: The Getaway by Jeff Kinney

8. (8) Dog Man #3: A Tale Of Two Kitties by Dav Pilkey

9. (6) Incredibles 2: Simply Stories by Bonnier Books

10. (-) The World's Worst Children 3 by David Walliams

•This is The Straits Times' compilation of bestseller lists from Books Kinokuniya, Times, WHSmith and Popular bookstores.