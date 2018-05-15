Bestsellers

FICTION

1. (1) Crazy Rich Asians by Kevin Kwan

2. (5) Men Without Women by Haruki Murakami

3. (10) The Midnight Line by Lee Child

4. (2) China Rich Girlfriend by Kevin Kwan

4. (4) Rich People Problems by Kevin Kwan

5. (3) Ready Player One by Ernest Cline

6. (6) Ponti by Sharlene Teo

7. (8) Sea Of Strangers by Lang Leav

8. (-) Milk And Honey by Rupi Kaur

9. (-) Tell Tale by Jeffrey Archer

10. (-) Norse Mythology by Neil Gaiman

NON-FICTION

1. (2) The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck by Mark Manson

2. (1) Robert Kuok by Robert Kuok and Andrew Tanzer

3. (6) Retire Smart: Financial Planning Made Easy by Lorna Tan

4. (3) Sapiens: A Brief History Of Humankind by Yuval Noah Harari

5. (5) When Breath Becomes Air by Paul Kalanithi

6. (8) This Is What Inequality Looks Like by Teo You Yenn

7. (4) A Higher Loyalty by James Comey

8. (5) The Art Of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli

9. (7) The Art Of The Good Life by Rolf Dobelli

10. (-) Factfulness by Hans Rosling, Ola Rosling and Anna Rosling Ronnlund

CHILDREN'S

1. (-) The Trials Of Apollo #3: The Burning Maze by Rick Riordan

2. (1) Geronimo Stilton: The Hunt For The Colosseum Ghost by Geronimo Stilton

3. (2) Dog Man #4: Dog Man And Cat Kid by Dav Pilkey

4. (3) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: The Getaway by Jeff Kinney

4. (-) Wonder by R.J. Palacio

5. (8) Geronimo Stilton: The Dragon Of Fortune by Geronimo Stilton

6. (-) A Court Of Frost And Starlight by Sarah J. Maas

7. (5) Dog Man #3: A Tale Of Two Kitties by Dav Pilkey

8. (9) Dork Diaries #12: Tales From A Not-So-Secret Crush Catastrophe by Rachel Renee Russell

9. (4) K by Gabby Tye

10. (10) The Savant Trilogy #1: Misdirection by Ning Cai

•This is The Straits Times' compilation of bestseller lists from Books Kinokuniya, Times, WHSmith and Popular bookstores.