Bestseller list

FICTION

1. (1) The Travelling Cat Chronicles by Hiro Arikawa

2. (2) The Mister by E. L. James

3. (6) A Dog's Journey by W. Bruce Cameron

4. (3) Normal People by Sally Rooney

5. (5) The Next Person You Meet In Heaven by Mitch Albom

6. (8) Good Omens by Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman

7. (7) Love Looks Pretty On You by Lang Leav

8. (-) The Wandering Earth by Liu Cixin

9. (-) We, The Survivors by Tash Aw

10. (10) The President Is Missing by Bill Clinton and James Patterson

NON-FICTION

1. (1) Everything Is F*cked: A Book About Hope by Mark Manson

2. (2) The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck by Mark Manson

3. (3) Tall Order by Peh Shing Huei

4. (5) Sapiens: A Brief History Of Humankind by Yuval Noah Harari

5. (4) This Is What Inequality Looks Like by Teo You Yenn

6. (7) When Breath Becomes Air by Paul Kalanithi

7. (6) Brief Answers To The Big Questions by Stephen Hawking

8. (8) Love For Imperfect Things by Haemin Sunim

9. (10) The Art Of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli

10. (-) 21 Lessons For The 21st Century by Yuval Noah Harari

CHILDREN'S

1. (1) Diary Of An Awesome Friendly Kid by Jeff Kinney

2. (2) Dog Man #6: Brawl Of The Wild by Dav Pilkey

3. (3) Dog Man #5: Lord Of The Fleas by Dav Pilkey

4. (-) The Hawaiian Heist by Geronimo Stilton

5. (8) Thea Stilton And The Treasure Seekers #1 by Thea Stilton

6. (6) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: The Meltdown by Jeff Kinney

7. (9) Roblox Top Adventure Games by Egmont

8. (-) The Trials Of Apollo #3: The Burning Maze by Rick Riordan

9. (4) Fing by David Walliams

10. (-) Dork Diaries #13: Tales From A Not-So-Happy Birthday by Rachel Renee Russell

•This is The Straits Times' compilation of bestseller lists from Books Kinokuniya, Times, WHSmith and Popular bookstores.