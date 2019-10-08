FICTION

1. (1) The Travelling Cat Chronicles by Hiro Arikawa

2. (3) Poemsia by Lang Leav

3. (2) The Testaments by Margaret Atwood

4. (5) The Next Person You Meet In Heaven by Mitch Albom

5. (6) It by Stephen King

6. (4) Normal People by Sally Rooney

7. (-) Nine Perfect Strangers by Liane Moriarty

7. (7) Scream To The Shadows by Tunku Halim

8. (8) Lorien Legacies Reborn #3: Return To Zero by Pittacus Lore

9. (9) The Taking Of Annie Thorne by C.J. Tudor

10. (10) Impractical Uses Of Cake by Yeoh Jo-Ann

NON-FICTION

1. (1) Talking To Strangers by Malcolm Gladwell

2. (2) The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck by Mark Manson

3. (4) Everything Is F*cked by Mark Manson

4. (3) Sapiens: A Brief History Of Humankind by Yuval Noah Harari

5. (-) The Visual MBA by James Barron

6. (7) The Art Of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli

7. (6) This Is What Inequality Looks Like by Teo You Yenn

8. (8) When Breath Becomes Air by Paul Kalanithi

9. (5) Seven Hundred Years: A History Of Singapore by Kwa Chong Guan, Derek Heng, Peter Borschberg and Tan Tai Yong

10. (-) Permanent Record by Edward Snowden

CHILDREN'S

1. (1) Dog Man #7: For Whom The Ball Rolls by Dav Pilkey

2. (2) Geronimo Stilton Kingdom Of Fantasy #12: The Island Of Dragons by Geronimo Stilton

3. (3) The 117-Storey Treehouse by Andy Griffiths

4. (5) Dog Man #6: Brawl Of The Wild by Dav Pilkey

5. (4) Thea Stilton #8: The Dance Of The Star Fairies by Thea Stilton

6. (9) After by Gabby Tye

7. (7) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: The Meltdown by Jeff Kinney

8. (8) Geronimo Stilton: The Phoenix Of Destiny by Geronimo Stilton

9. (6) Secrets Of Singapore: Changi Airport by Monica Lim and Lesley-Anne Tan

10. (-) Pokemon Super Deluxe Essential Handbook by Scholastic

• This is The Straits Times' compilation of bestseller lists from Books Kinokuniya, Times, WHSmith and Popular bookstores.