Best sellers

FICTION

1. (2) Crescent City #1: House Of Earth And Blood by Sarah J. Maas

2. (7) The Tattooist Of Auschwitz by Heather Morris

3. (-) Pachinko by Min Jin Lee

4. (-) If Cats Disappeared From The World by Genki Kawamura

5. (6) The Perfect Wife by J.P. Delaney 6. (9) Kim Ji-young, Born 1982 by Cho Nam-joo

7. (3) Before The Coffee Gets Cold by Toshikazu Kawaguchi

8. (1) The Eyes Of Darkness by Dean Koontz

9. (8) Nothing Ventured by Jeffrey Archer

10. (-) Carnal Innocence by Nora Roberts

NON-FICTION

1. (1) Surrounded By Idiots by Thomas Erikson

2. (2) Love For Imperfect Things by Haemin Sunim

3. (3) The Things You Can See Only When You Slow Down by Haemin Sunim

4. (4) The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck by Mark Manson

5. (5) The Art Of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli

6. (6) When Breath Becomes Air by Paul Kalanithi

7. (7) Money Smart: Own Your Financial Destiny by Lorna Tan

8. (-) Sapiens: A Brief History Of Humankind by Yuval Noah Harari

9. (10) Finding Chika by Mitch Albom

10. (-) Brief Answers To The Big Questions by Stephen Hawking

CHILDREN'S

1. (1) Dog Man #8: Fetch-22 by Dav Pilkey

2. (2) Geronimo Stilton #75: The Sticky Situation by Geronimo Stilton

3. (3) Dog Man #7: For Whom The Ball Rolls by Dav Pilkey

4. (4) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid #14: Wrecking Ball by Jeff Kinney

5. (6) Diary Of An Awesome Friendly Kid by Jeff Kinney

6. (-) The Last Kids On Earth by Max Brallier

7. (-) Mummy Fairy And Me #3: Unicorn Wishes by Sophie Kinsella

8. (8) One Of Us Is Lying by Karen M. McManus

9. (-) The Trials Of Apollo #4: The Tyrant's Tomb by Rick Riordan

10. (-) One Of Us Is Next by Karen M. McManus