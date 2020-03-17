Best sellers

FICTION

1. (-) House Of Earth And Blood (Crescent City) by Sarah J. Maas

2. (1) The Travelling Cat Chronicles by Hiro Arikawa

3. (6) How We Disappeared by Lee Jing-Jing

4. (-) The Mirror And The Light by Hilary Mantel

5. (2) Legends Of The Condor Heroes #3: A Snake Lies Waiting by Jin Yong

6. (4) The Next Person You Meet In Heaven by Mitch Albom

7. (-) Nine Perfect Strangers by Liane Moriarty

8. (3) Where The Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens

9. (5) Bird Box by Josh Malerman

10. (-) Kim Jiyoung, Born 1982 by Cho Nam-Joo

NON-FICTION

1. (1) The Things You Can See Only When You Slow Down by Haemin Sunim

2. (7) Surrounded By Idiots by Thomas Erikson

3. (3) Love For Imperfect Things by Haemin Sunim

4. (4) Fifty Secrets Of Singapore's Success by Tommy Koh

5. (2) The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*** by Mark Manson

6. (8) When Breath Becomes Air by Paul Kalanithi

7. (-) Becoming by Michelle Obama

8. (5) The Art Of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli

9. (10) Ikigai by Hector Garcia and Francesc Miralles

10. (9) Money Smart: Own Your Financial Destiny by Lorna Tan

CHILDREN'S

1. (1) Dog Man #8: Fetch-22 by Dav Pilkey

2. (3) Geronimo Stilton Journey Through Time #7: Time Warp by Geronimo Stilton

3. (4) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid #14: Wrecking Ball by Jeff Kinney

4. (2) Dog Man #7: For Whom The Ball Rolls by Dav Pilkey

5. (5) Geronimo Stilton #74: Happy Birthday, Geronimo by Geronimo Stilton

6. (6) Dork Diaries #14: Tales From A Not-So-Best Friend Forever by Rachel Renee Russell

7. (7) Diary Of An Awesome Friendly Kid by Jeff Kinney

8. (9) Wonder by R. J. Palacio

9. (8) One Of Us Is Lying by Karen M. McManus

10. (-) Disney Frozen II by Disney Book Group

10. (-) The Trials Of Apollo #4: The Tyrant's Tomb by Rick Riordan