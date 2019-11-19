Best sellers

FICTION

1. (2) Christmas Shopaholic by Sophie Kinsella

2. (3) Blue Moon by Lee Child

3. (7) Killing Commendatore by Haruki Murakami

4. (6) Poemsia by Lang Leav

5. (4) The Next Person You Meet In Heaven by Mitch Albom

6. (9) A Dog's Promise by Bruce Cameron

7. (1) The Travelling Cat Chronicles by Hiro Arikawa

8. (-) Legends Of The Condor Heroes #2: A Bond Undone by Jin Yong

9. (5) The Testaments by Margaret Atwood

10. (-) Lorien Legacies Reborn #3: Return To Zero by Pittacus Lore

NON-FICTION

1. (1) Money Smart: Own Your Financial Destiny by Lorna Tan

2. (2) Talking To Strangers by Malcolm Gladwell

3. (3) Big Sister, Little Sister, Red Sister by Jung Chang

4. (-) The Things You Can See Only When You Slow Down by Haemin Sunim

5. (8) The Art Of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli

6. (7) When Breath Becomes Air by Paul Kalanithi

7. (4) Everything Is F*cked by Mark Manson

8. (-) Finding Chika by Mitch Albom

9. (-) 21 Lessons For The 21st Century by Yuval Noah Harari

10. (5) Love For Imperfect Things by Haemin Sunim

CHILDREN'S

1. (-) Wrecking Ball (Diary Of A Wimpy Kid #14) by Jeff Kinney

2. (1) Dork Diaries #14: Tales From A Not-So-Best Friend Forever by Rachel Renee Russell

3. (2) Dog Man #7: For Whom The Ball Rolls by Dav Pilkey

4. (3) The Trials Of Apollo #4: The Tyrant's Tomb by Rick Riordan

5. (5) A Tale Of Magic... by Chris Colfer

6. (4) Geronimo Stilton #73: The Missing Movie by Geronimo Stilton

7. (6) The 117-Storey Treehouse by Andy Griffiths

8. (8) Dog Man #6: Brawl Of The Wild by Dav Pilkey

9. (7) Geronimo Stilton Kingdom Of Fantasy #12: The Island Of Dragons by Geronimo Stilton

10. (9) Sherlock Sam And The Burgled Book In Kampong Glam by A. J. Low