Best sellers

FICTION

1. (1) The Travelling Cat Chronicles by Hiro Arikawa

2. (10) Christmas Shopaholic by Sophie Kinsella

3. (2) Poemsia by Lang Leav

4. (3) The Testaments by Margaret Atwood

5. (4) The Next Person You Meet In Heaven by Mitch Albom

6. (5) Killing Commendatore by Haruki Murakami

6. (5) Nine Perfect Strangers by Liane Moriarty

6. (5) The Giver Of Stars by Jojo Moyes

7. (8) Postscript by Cecelia Ahern

8. (-) The Guardians by John Grisham

9. (7) The Taking Of Annie Thorne by C.J. Tudor

10. (9) Normal People by Sally Rooney

10. (6) Lorien Legacies Reborn #3: Return To Zero by Pittacus Lore

NON-FICTION

1. (1) Money Smart: Own Your Financial Destiny by Lorna Tan

2. (3) Talking To Strangers by Malcolm Gladwell

3. (2) The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck by Mark Manson

4. (4) Sapiens: A Brief History Of Humankind by Yuval Noah Harari

5. (7) The Visual MBA by James Barron

6. (6) Everything Is F*cked by Mark Manson

7. (-) Surrounded By Idiots by Thomas Erikson

8. (9) The Art Of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli

9. (-) The Infinite Game by Simon Sinek

9. (-) The Things You Can See Only When You Slow Down by Haemin Sunim

10. (10) When Breath Becomes Air by Paul Kalanithi

CHILDREN'S

1. (-) Dork Diaries #14: Tales From A Not-So-Best Friend Forever by Rachel Renee Russell

2. (1) Dog Man #7: For Whom The Ball Rolls by Dav Pilkey

3. (2) The Trials Of Apollo #4: The Tyrant's Tomb by Rick Riordan

4. (3) Geronimo Stilton #73: The Missing Movie by Geronimo Stilton

5. (5) Dog Man #6: Brawl Of The Wild by Dav Pilkey

6. (4) Geronimo Stilton Kingdom Of Fantasy #12: The Island Of Dragons by Geronimo Stilton

7. (6) The 117-Storey Treehouse by Andy Griffiths

8. (-) After by Gabby Tye

9. (9) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: The Meltdown by Jeff Kinney

10. (7) Sherlock Sam And The Burgled Book In Kampong Glam by A.J. Low