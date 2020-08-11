Best sellers

FICTION

1. (1) Sex And Vanity by Kevin Kwan

2. (2) Last Tang Standing by Lauren Ho

3. (-) Before The Coffee Gets Cold by Toshikazu Kawaguchi

4. (3) The Travelling Cat Chronicles by Hiro Arikawa

5. (5) If I Had Your Face by Frances Cha

6. (4) Normal People by Sally Rooney

7. (-) The Giver Of Stars by Jojo Moyes

7. (-) The Tattooist Of Auschwitz by Heather Morris

8. (-) If Cats Disappeared From The World by Genki Kawamura

9. (-) Pachinko by Min Jin Lee

10. (10) China Rich Girlfriend by Kevin Kwan

10. (8) Crazy Rich Asians by Kevin Kwan

10. (6) The Boy, The Mole, The Fox And The Horse by Charlie Mackesy

NON-FICTION

1. (3) Surrounded By Idiots by Thomas Erikson

2. (2) The Things You Can See Only When You Slow Down by Haemin Sunim

3. (1) Love For Imperfect Things by Haemin Sunim

4. (6) Talking To Strangers by Malcolm Gladwell

5. (5) The Art Of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli

6. (4) Has China Won? by Kishore Mahbubani

7. (-) Air-Conditioned Nation Revisited by Cherian George

8. (7) When Breath Becomes Air by Paul Kalanithi

9. (1) Too Much And Never Enough by Mary L. Trump

10. (-) Money Smart: Own Your Financial Destiny by Lorna Tan

CHILDREN'S

1. (1) National Geographic Kids Almanac 2021 by National Geographic

2. (-) Geronimo Stilton And The Kingdom Of Fantasy #13: The Battle For Crystal Castle by Geronimo Stilton

3. (2) Dog Man #8: Fetch-22 by Dav Pilkey

4. (5) Dog Man #7: For Whom The Ball Rolls by Dav Pilkey

5. (4) Slime by David Walliams

6. (6) Thea Stilton And The Treasure Seekers #2: The Compass Of The Stars by Thea Stilton

7. (-) Fazbear Frights #3: 1:35AM by Andrea Waggener, Elley Cooper and Scott Cawthon

8. (-) Minecraft: The Voyage by Jason Fry

9. (-) The Trials Of Apollo #4: The Tyrant's Tomb by Rick Riordan

10. (3) The World's Worst Parents by David Walliams

• This is The Straits Times' compilation of bestseller lists from Times, Books Kinokuniya and Popular bookstores.