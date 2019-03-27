Beijing tries to reclaim art attention

Beijing may be the birthplace of China's contemporary art scene, but urbanisation, a diminished appetite for envelope-pushing and its political burden have left the city trailing in recent years as Hong Kong and Shanghai surge ahead as the art capitals of Asia.

Not to be outdone, the company that owns Beijing's biggest art district, 798, has over the past three years put its weight behind an annual event that it hopes will attract international attention.

Now in its third year, Gallery Weekend Beijing - running till Friday - gathers galleries and non-profit art institutions together to showcase the best in Chinese contemporary art.

And as with previous years, it is scheduled barely days before Hong Kong's leading Art Basel fair, which runs from Friday to Sunday.

China was the third-largest art market in the world last year, coming behind the United States and Britain, according to an annual art market report by Art Basel and UBS. Sales in China reached US$12.9 billion (S$17.4 billion) last year, accounting for 19 per cent of global sales by value.

Although it registered a 3 per cent dip from the year before, Chinese sales have made the biggest leap of any major country in the past decade, growing more than 130 per cent in the 10 years since 2008, said the report.

Mr Wang Yanling, chief executive of Beijing SevenStar Group, which owns and runs 798, is intent on peddling Chinese art to the world, even as the development of the art district will cater as much to China's exploding middle class.

"China's growth will mean its consumption of art will become World No. 1," he said.

"But while there is a very mature art gallery industry in other developed countries, China's is still small and disorganised."

Levelling up will require engaging in "international dialogue" - hence the first Beijing Art Summit, held in tandem with this year's Gallery Weekend Beijing, bringing together art professionals from around the world.

Gallery Weekend Beijing's director Amber Wang acknowledged the stiff competition that Beijing faces.

"Shanghai has Art021, Hong Kong has Art Basel. Beijing is too spread out because the city is sprawling and we have weak links with international counterparts," she said.

But this year's Gallery Weekend Beijing is its most ambitious yet, with 27 galleries and art centres showcasing the works of emerging and established Chinese artists including Qiu Zhijie, Yu Honglei, Wu Shanzhuan and Wang Xingwei and international names such as American artist Shara Hughes and Cuban painter Michel Perez Pollo.

Shows will be spread across the city's major art districts - 798, Caochangdi, Tianzhu Town in Shunyi District as well as the Central Academy of Fine Arts Museum.