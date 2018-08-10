Arts Picks:Imaginarium: Into The Space Of Time

IMAGINARIUM: INTO THE SPACE OF TIME

This family-friendly exhibition at SAM at 8Q features interactive installations to interest kids, such as the squeaky yarn toys of The GedAze Project's Passage.

Young and old can seek familiar landmarks in the giant, detailed cartoon mural In Our Time by illustrator Lee Xin Li.

Today, the museum canopy also hosts SAM Late Nights, a block party which lasts till 11pm and has live music by home-grown band Ocean's Children.

WHERE: SAM at 8Q, 8 Queen Street MRT: Bras Basah WHEN: Until Aug 26, 10am to 7pm (Saturdays to Thursdays) and 10am to 9pm (Fridays) ADMISSION: Free for Singapore citizens, permanent residents and children under age three. For others, $6 (adults) and $3 (students and senior citizens). Free admission on Fridays from 6 to 9pm and on Open House days

THE CAT IN THE HAT

Singapore Repertory Theatre's The Little Company stages Dr Seuss' popular book as a play in Mandarin. Hang Qian Chou is the titular Cat In The Hat who has come to shake up the day of two children, played by Sugie Phua and Ann Lek.

Recommended for families with children aged two and up.

WHERE: KC Arts Centre - Home of SRT, 20 Merbau Road MRT: Fort Canning WHEN: Till Sept 7, 10am (weekdays) and 11am (Saturdays and public holidays); additional 2pm show tomorrow ADMISSION: From $26 from Sistic (call 6348-5555 or go to www.sistic.com.sg) INFO: www.srt.com.sg/show/catinthehat

TRADITIONAL FLUTE FESTIVAL

This celebration of wind instruments from across Asia features more than 100 exponents from China, Japan and Asean countries. It is organised by the Singapore Dizi Society, under the artistic direction of three Singaporean musicians: dizi maestro Zhan Yong Ming, award-winning bansuri player Ghanavenothan Retnam and flautist Tan Qing Lun.

There are free concerts in the Civic District and heartland, alongside ticketed events such as Twilight Tunes tomorrow, in which Japanese musician Yasukazu Kano and Thailand's Surasak Kingsai play jazz using the traditional shinobue and khlui flutes.

The festival closes on Sunday with Wings Of Resonance, in which an international ensemble plays a variety of wind instruments, including a nose flute from the Philippines.

Twilight Tunes

WHERE: Ngee Ann Auditorium, Asian Civilisations Museum, 1 Empress Place MRT: Raffles Place WHEN: Tomorrow, 7.30pm ADMISSION: $25 from Sistic INFO: dizisocietysg.wixsite.com/tff2018

Wings Of Resonance

WHERE: Victoria Theatre, 9 Empress Place MRT: Raffles Place WHEN: Sunday, 4.30 and 8pm ADMISSION: $18 to $68 from Sistic INFO: dizisocietysg.wixsite.com/tff2018