Arts Picks: Young Talent Programme 2018/19 Winners' Solo Exhibitions

YOUNG TALENT PROGRAMME 2018/19 WINNERS' SOLO EXHIBITIONS

The Affordable Art Fair and Ion Art have been collaborating on this Young Talent Programme for seven years. Each year, promising young artists are picked for a 10-month mentorship programme and they get to exhibit their works at the end of it.

This year's show features works from Arya Wirawan, Lim Jia Qi and Liu Ling.

Indonesian artist Wirawan's works, painted on teak, are an accessible mash-up of pop culture and Asian mythologies. Look out for his stylish anime/ manga-influenced renditions of the mythical garuda and Hanuman, the monkey god.

Singaporean artist Lim Jia Qi's work is an interesting blend of media. She paints on woodblocks which are carved for texture and some pieces use concrete for a three-dimensional effect.

Liu Ling's black-and-white portraits are photorealistic charcoal drawings on canvas. Besides technical skills, this Singapore-based artist shows a knack for capturing the playful vivacity of children in her works.

All the works are for sale.

WHERE:Ion Art, Level 4 Ion Orchard MRT: Orchard WHEN: Till Sept 15, 10am to 10pm daily ADMISSION: Free INFO: str.sg/JZak

CANTONESE OPERA: LEGEND OF THE WHITE SNAKE • LOVE

The classic love story of the snake spirit Bai Suzhen who falls in love with a man gets a concert staging here. The Singapore Chinese Orchestra's upcoming concert will feature artists from the Guangdong Cantonese Opera Troupe, including Chinese Drama Plum Blossom Award winner Zeng Xiaomin and Chinese National First-grade actor Wen Ruqing as the star-crossed lovers, and Wang Yanfei as the monk who separates the couple.

WHERE: SCO Concert Hall, 7 Shenton Way MRT: Tanjong Pagar WHEN: Sept 26 and 27, 8pm ADMISSION: $38 to $78 from Sistic (call 6348-5555 or go to www.sistic.com.sg) INFO: str.sg/JZnX

ENTWINE: MAYBANK WOMEN ECO-WEAVERS MEET SOUTH-EAST ASIAN ARTISTS

This charming exhibition is worth a peek before it closes on Sunday. Curated by Chan + Hori Contemporary's Khairuddin Hori, it brings six South-east Asian artists together with regional weavers sponsored under the Maybank Women Eco-Weavers project.

The textiles on display are made by women from underprivileged communities in Cambodia, Laos and Indonesia. The traditional patterns range from elegant simple silks to more elaborate brocades.

The artists' responses are equally intriguing. Singaporean artist Sheryo's handcarved Naga Wheel reinterprets a traditional silk-spinning wheel, while Indonesian artist Lus Syllabus has designed a dazzlingly intricate pattern for Cambodian weavers who have created a luxe textile that would not look out of place on a fashion runway.

WHERE: The Concourse, National Museum of Singapore MRT: Bras Basah/Dhoby Ghaut WHEN: Till Sunday ADMISSION: Free INFO: str.sg/JZk6