Arts Picks: Wild Rice @ Funan - The Importance Of Being Earnest

WILD RICE @ FUNAN - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST

The Importance Of Being Earnest, by Irish playwright Oscar Wilde, is one of the world's most popular comedies and boasts some of the funniest lines in the English language.

In this production by Wild Rice, theatre and film director Glen Goei puts a joyous spin on the comic masterpiece by casting an all-male ensemble - uncovering new insights into the classic tale of courtship, hidden identities and the foibles of high society.

The plot follows two friends, Jack and Algernon, who bend the truth to spice up their respective love lives. But things spin hilariously out of control when their deceptions are discovered, threatening to spoil their romantic pursuits.

WHERE: The Ngee Ann Kongsi Theatre, Wild Rice @ Funan, Level 4, 107 North Bridge Road MRT: City Hall WHEN: Today - March 8, 7.30pm (Tue - Fri), 2.30 & 7.30pm (Sat), 2.30pm (Sun) ADMISSION: $35 - $90 from Sistic (go to sistic.com.sg or call 6348-5555) INFO: wildrice.com.sg

RAILTRACK SONGMAPS ROOSTING POST 2

The Migrant Ecologies Project is a collaborative project that brings together various art practice-led inquiries into questions of culture and nature in South-east Asia.

This visual arts exhibition is the project's latest iteration, of which the collaborators are Zachary Chan, Lucy Davis, Kee Ya Ting and Zai Tang.

Focusing on a contested "nature-culture" zone along the former Malaysian railway tracks at Tanglin Halt, the show aims to explore existing relations between humans and birds along the tracks.

At its heart is a sound-rich and interactive media installation of 32 short films, each developed from the song of a bird species found along the tracks, in chorus with human voices.

WHERE: Jendela (Visual Arts Space), Esplanade - Theatres on the Bay, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: City Hall/Esplanade WHEN: Until April 5; 11am - 8.30pm (Mon - Fri), 10am - 8.30pm (Sat & Sun) ADMISSION: Free INFO: esplanade.com

FIRST FLEET

Fresh from being nominated for four of The Straits Times Life Theatre Awards earlier this week, this Mandarin play, about the transportation of a group of convicts to Australia, is being re-staged.

Jointly presented by Nine Years Theatre and the Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre, the show has received nods for Production Of The Year, Best Original Script, Best Director and Best Costume.

This production is inspired by The Playmaker, a novel by Australian author Thomas Keneally, as well as other materials on the transportation of convicts to Australia.

It focuses on the First Fleet of the British Empire in 1787.

The governor instructs one of his lieutenants to rehearse a play with the convicts, hoping to use the power of theatre to rehabilitate them.

WHERE: Far East Organization Auditorium, Level 9, Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre, 1 Straits Boulevard MRT: Tanjong Pagar WHEN: Feb 14 - 23, 8pm (Thu & Fri), 3 & 8pm (Sat), 3pm (Sun) ADMISSION: $42 from Sistic (go to sistic.com.sg or call 6348-5555) INFO: nineyearstheatre.com/en