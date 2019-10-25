Arts Picks: Through The Lens: Photo Exhibition organised by The Straits Times

THROUGH THE LENS: PHOTO EXHIBITION ORGANISED BY THE STRAITS TIMES

The best in news photography is on display at two exhibitions at the National Museum of Singapore.

The Straits Times Photo Exhibition showcases 100 photos and 38 videos produced by ST's photojournalists and video team last year and this year.

One of the highlights is a picture by ST photojournalist Chong Jun Liang, showing a Hong Kong protester throwing an egg at the police during a clash outside the Legislative Council on Aug 5 this year.

Mr Chong spent about seven weeks in Hong Kong between June and October covering the protests. He and fellow ST journalist Lim Yaohui, who also covered the unrest in Hong Kong, will be giving a talk - The Hong Kong Protest In Pictures - tomorrow at 11am at the National Museum of Singapore's Gallery Theatre.

While there, also pop into the World Press Photo exhibition, which celebrates the most powerful and poignant images from around the world.

This is the last chance to catch the free exhibitions, which end on Sunday.

WHERE: Stamford Gallery and The Concourse, National Museum of Singapore, 93 Stamford Road MRT: Bras Basah WHEN: Till Sunday, 10am to 7pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: www.straitstimes.com/ttl2019

CURIOUS FISH

This dance-theatre performance for the young delves into the mysteries of the ocean's twilight zone, where there is little sunlight and strange sea creatures dwell.

The show also reveals how this natural habitat is threatened by marine pollution and human exploitation.

Professional artists perform alongside young dancers to raise awareness of these serious environmental issues.

WHERE: Drama Centre Black Box, 100 Victoria Street MRT: Bras Basah/Bugis WHEN: Nov 4 to 8, 11am and 2pm ADMISSION: $23 including booking fee from Apactix (www.apactix.com) INFO: www.artsfission.org

IMPROVANOPOLIS

Those in need of a mid-week pick-me-up will not be disappointed by this show.

Grab a drink by the bar and have a laugh with the cast of Improvanopolis, which features a rotating cast of William Landsman, Pavan J Singh, Irene Malone, Erwin Shah Ismail, Tia Guttensohn and Andrew Marko.

With a few quick suggestions from the audience, the actors come up with witty, entertaining skits - often with a local slant.

At a recent show, they re-created hilarious scenes from the National Day Parade; and in another skit, they took on the roles of parliamentarians giving speeches while pulling lines from a hat (the lines were random one-liners written by the audience prior to the show).

Death by bubble tea straw was another scenario which garnered a bunch of laughs.

This is indeed Singapore's answer to the comedy television show Whose Line Is It Anyway?.

WHERE: The Merry Lion, Level 3, 8b Circular Road MRT: Clarke Quay WHEN: Every Wednesday at 8pm (check Facebook page for updates) ADMISSION: $15 from Peatix or $20 at the door INFO: www.facebook.com/Improvanopolis.SG