Arts Picks: This Is What Happens To Pretty Girls

THIS IS WHAT HAPPENS TO PRETTY GIRLS

A promising and provocative play debuts this week, exploring issues of consent, appropriate workplace behaviour and sexual misconduct.

This Is What Happens To Pretty Girls, starring Oon Shu An, is written by playwright Ken Kwek, who interviewed more than 100 women and men to develop this response to the #MeToo movement.

It is staged by Pangdemonium and directed by Tracie Pang.

WHERE: Drama Centre Theatre, Level 3 National Library Building, 100 Victoria Street MRT: Bugis/ City Hall WHEN: Today to May 26; Tuesdays to Fridays, 8pm; Saturdays, 3 and 8pm; Sundays, 3pm (with 8pm show on May 26) ADMISSION: $25 to $75 from Sistic (call 6348-5555 or go to www.sistic.com.sg) INFO: Rated NC16 (sexual scenes and coarse language)

SIDES

Dance troupe Frontier Danceland's annual production, Sides, showcases the work of French-Swiss choreographer Edouard Hue from the Beaver Dam Company in Switzerland and Israeli choreographer Shahar Binyamini.

Binyamini's Wet Ostrich is inspired by the frenzied joy of ostriches when it rains. Hue's Into Outside is about the relationship between the individual and society.

WHERE: School of the Arts Singapore, Studio Theatre, 1 Zubir Said Drive MRT: Dhoby Ghaut WHEN: Today, 8pm; tomorrow, 3 and 8pm ADMISSION: $30 from Sistic INFO: E-mail info@frontierdanceland.com or call 6336-1526

THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR & OTHER ERIC CARLE FAVOURITES

This production, suitable for three-to six-year-olds, brings to life three stories from famous picturebooks by children's writer and illustrator Eric Carle.

The Very Hungry Caterpillar is about the adventures of a caterpillar on its way to becoming a butterfly.

Little Cloud follows a lost cloud and The Mixed Up Chameleon is an introduction to colours and objects.

This production from the popular Mermaid Theatre of Nova Scotia, Canada, replicates Carle's much-loved illustrations and is brought here by local company Act 3 International.

WHERE: Victoria Theatre, 9 Empress Place MRT: City Hall/ Raffles Place WHEN: Today, 9.30 and 10.30am; tomorrow and Sunday, 10.30am and 2.30pm ADMISSION: $18 to $63 from Sistic

SSO GALA MISSA SOLEMNIS

This concert is a must for lovers of sacred music and choral music.

Japanese maestro Masaaki Suzuki (above) conducts the Singapore Symphony Orchestra in Beethoven's Missa Solemnis, featuring the Singapore Symphony Chorus and guest soloists.

The Missa Solemnis is both solemn and a glorious celebration of the mass and considered one of the composer's greatest achievements and was written when he was completely deaf.

WHERE: Esplanade Concert Hall, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade / City Hall WHEN: Today, 7.30pm ADMISSION: $25 to $98 from Sistic INFO: www.sso.org.sg