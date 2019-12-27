Arts Picks: The Philharmonic Orchestra presents New Year's Eve Countdown Concert 2020

THE PHILHARMONIC ORCHESTRA PRESENTS NEW YEAR'S EVE COUNTDOWN CONCERT 2020

Ring in the new year with lush tunes, jovial melodies and a flute of champagne in hand.

The Philharmonic Orchestra's annual New Year's Eve concert will feature pieces such as Leonard Bernstein's Overture To Candide and Giuseppe Verdi's Nabucco Overture.

The concert will end just in time for the audience to stream out to Empress Lawn for the fireworks display.

WHERE: Victoria Concert Hall, 9 Empress Place MRT: Raffles Place WHEN: Tuesday, 10 to 11.45pm, with viewing of Marina Bay fireworks from Empress Lawn thereafter ADMISSION: $42, $32 (concession). Tickets available from Sistic (call 6348-5555 or go to www.sistic.com.sg) INFO: www.tpo.org.sg

EVERY STEP COUNTS BY AMANDA HENG

In this project - part of the Singapore Biennale - pioneer contemporary artist Amanda Heng revisits her Let's Walk series first performed in 1999.

The Let's Walk series had Heng and members of the public walking backwards with high-heeled shoes in their mouths. They used small mirrors to see where they were going.

In this instalment, Heng, a recipient of the Cultural Medallion for Visual Arts in 2010, will walk with participants from the Singapore Art Museum to the Esplanade Tunnel. In doing so, she generates reflections and perspectives, as well as comes to terms with the limits and stamina of the ageing body.

Join the group, but chart your own route in this participatory event.

WHERE: Singapore Art Museum, 71 Bras Basah Road to Esplanade Tunnel MRT: Bras Basah WHEN: Tomorrow, 7 to 10am ADMISSION: Free drop-in activity. No registration required. INFO: singaporebiennale.org/art/amanda-heng

CRAFT WITH US!

Use leaves, flower petals, saga seeds and more to create works of art. Make a collage of the park's resident heron and kingfisher, or create a patterned place mat that can be used at home.

This crafting session gives children aged four to 12 a chance to get creative with materials found in nature.

WHERE: Neram Room in GardenHouse, Jurong Lake Gardens, 104 Yuan Ching Road MRT: Lakeside WHEN: Tomorrow, 3.30 to 4.15pm ADMISSION: Free with registration INFO: bit.ly/2Zn8TrT