Arts Picks: The Orient with Kanon Matsuda

THE ORIENT WITH KANON MATSUDA

Singaporean orchestra Musicians’ Initiative presents this gala concert featuring award-winning young Japanese pianist Kanon Matsuda. The group, previously known as The Young Musicians’ Foundation Orchestra, will be performing Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov’s symphonic suite Scheherazade, Op. 35, as well as Mikhail Glinka’s Ruslan And Lyudmila Overture and Tchaikovsky’s Piano Concerto No. 1, Op. 23.

WHERE: Victoria Concert Hall, 9 Empress Place MRT: City Hall/ Raffles Place WHEN: Today, 7.30pm ADMISSION: $22, $18 from Sistic (call 6348-5555 or go to www.sistic.com.sg) INFO: musiciansinitiative.org

IN YOUR SHADOW

Two emerging local choreographers shed light on the invisible standards and responsibilities that women bear in this showcase by Chowk Productions, part of the Esplanade’s Raga series, a showcase of Indian performing arts throughout the year. Sandhya Suresh examines the need to be feminine in Man. Untold. while in The Last Walk For Water, Karishma Nair stages the final moments of Letikiros Hailu, a young Ethiopian girl who spends eight hours a day waiting and walking to fetch water and one day slips and breaks her pot of water.

WHERE: Esplanade Theatre Studio, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: City Hall/Esplanade WHEN: Today and tomorrow, 8pm ADMISSION: $25, $18 concessions from Sistic INFO: www.chowk.sg

BIZET’S CARMEN

The Singapore Lyric Opera presents Georges Bizet’s stormy romance, in which Carmen, a free-spirited Romani woman, becomes entangled in a love triangle with corporal Don Jose and bullfighter Escamillo. Six Singaporeans star in the 11-member main cast, the largest number of local performers the company has cast in a leading ensemble.

WHERE: Esplanade Theatre, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: City Hall/ Esplanade WHEN: Today and tomorrow, 8pm; Sunday, 5pm ADMISSION: $35 to $135 from Sistic INFO: www.singaporeopera.com.sg

THE MULTITUDES WITHIN US

Singaporean pianist Wong Yun Qi and writer Agnes Chew come together in this concert of music and literature, which came about after Wong read Chew's collection The Desire For Elsewhere (2016) and the two later met in Germany, where Wong is based.

Wong, 33, referring to a piano work, says: "With the Davidsbundlertanze of Robert Schumann being the main musical catalyst, this project explores our multifaceted personalities by interweaving the realms of both music and literature."

Wong will also be performing the works of Maurice Ravel, Isaac Albeniz and Gyorgy Ligeti. She and Chew will be joined by German composer Felix Leuschner, who will give the Asian premiere of his work Leftovers 1.

WHERE: The Arts House Blue Room, 1 Old Parliament Lane MRT: City Hall/ Raffles Place WHEN: Today and tomorrow, 7.30pm ADMISSION: $35, $25 concessions from themultitudeswithinus.peatix.com INFO: www.yunqiwong.com