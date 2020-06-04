Arts Picks: Substation's Isolation series, Coda Culture's charity art sale, and more

ISOLATION

Over the circuit breaker period, contemporary arts centre The Substation has been sharing works commissioned from 18 artists for its Isolation series. The last works went up earlier this week and the whole series can be accessed via The Substation's Facebook page playlist or its Instagram channel.

The works cut across different disciplines and there are collaborations between artists as well. Watch out for dancer Sandhya Suresh's video, a simple recital of traditional Odissi training steps unfolding in tightly controlled measures against a green wall and a contemporary electronic music track.

T.H.E. Dance Company's Anthea Seah's video piece cleverly uses effects and editing to make the most of showcasing a single dancer in a confined space. The segments layering images of Seah with her shadows are particularly effective.

Another piece which layers images and sound to moving effect is artist Wendy Toh's short film, which captures her grandmother's daily routine. It is a loving document as well as a thoughtful exploration of time, and how one's perception of it expands and contracts at different periods of one's life.

Watch out for artist Ila's Awash, juxtaposing meditative statements about the circuit breaker over a sensual video of hand-washing, and poet Cyril Wong's recital of three poems reflecting on media, isolation and creation.

WHERE: Facebook page, Instagram

ADMISSION: Free

INFO: The Substation website

MOVING IN PLACE



Buy a work of art and support migrant workers. Art gallery Coda Culture's online charity sale is offering 16 works donated by artists, each priced at $750, the average monthly salary of a migrant worker.

All the proceeds will go to Transient Workers Count Too (TWC2). TWC2 is raising funds to help workers in dormitories pay for SIM cards so that they can stay in touch with their families. Funds will also be directed to newly-warded workers to facilitate contract tracing and to buy chargers for patients warded without their belongings.

The works range from mixed media pieces to photographic prints to performance art. Multidisciplinary artist Loo Zihan's Temporary Measures: A Procession Of Physical Proximity is an intriguing one-on-one work which involves a 9.5km walk which will last approximately 180 minutes.

INFO: Coda Culture Facebook page

THE LITTLE PLAYERS CRAFT KIT



Parents on the perennial lookout for kids' activities that do not entail staring at a digital screen can check out The Finger Players' puppet-making kit.

Each craft kit is priced at $19 and is targeted at children aged seven and up. The kit comes with materials for them to customise their own finger puppets. They can exercise a little creativity and practise fine motor skills at the same time.

For this project, The Finger Players is partnering with AMKFSC Community Services, which operates four family service centres, and children's bookshop Woods In The Books. You can buy two kits at $38, and share one with AMKFSC's beneficiaries.

Another option is to buy a kit together with a curated Sunbeams Surprise package. There are three packages available from Woods In The Books, which ranges from $55 to $80.

PRICE: $19 per kit

INFO: The Finger Players' website

PRINTMAKERS' ASSEMBLY



This latest online show by STPI - Creative Workshop & Gallery is a nice survey of work by 25 independent artists from 16 cities. The 65 prints showcase the diversity and richness of print practice around the world.

Thai artist Kraisak Chirachaisakul's dreamy pre-Raphaelite Sleeping Beauty (US$1,405) is astonishingly detailed, executed with multi-plate drypoint etching on paper.

Equally atmospheric are the Samudra series from Malaysia-based artist Ilse Noor, inspired by the oceans as well as shapes from Hindu-Buddhist relics. Her two works in the show are priced at $4,700 and $5,500.

There are plenty of more affordable works too. Singapore-based Joseph Chiang has a series of vivid black and white graphic prints of shophouse windows in linocut and paper relief, priced at just $280 each.

WHERE: STPI - Creative Workshop & Gallery

WHEN: Till June 21

ADMISSION: Free

INFO: E-catalogue here

