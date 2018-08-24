Arts Picks: STPI's Annual Open House: Pop In And Pop Art!

STPI'S ANNUAL OPEN HOUSE: POP IN AND POP ART!

STPI - Creative Workshop & Gallery is hosting an open-house weekend and guests can take part in print-and paper-making activities alongside artists. The theme is Pop Art, coinciding with the ongoing exhibition, Handmade Readymades, featuring works by key modern artists Jasper Johns, Roy Lichtenstein, Robert Rauschenberg and James Rosenquist.

BE OUR ARTIST FOR THE DAY

Explore different print-making techniques at STPI Gallery and create your own art.

WHERE: STPI Gallery, STPI - Creative Workshop & Gallery, 41 Robertson Quay MRT: Clarke Quay WHEN: Tomorrow and Sunday, 11am to 5pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: www.stpi.com.sg/programmes

PRINT WITH THE PROS

Artists who collaborate with STPI demonstrate techniques such as lithography, relief printing and screen printing.

WHERE: STPI Creative Workshop, STPI - Creative Workshop & Gallery WHEN: Tomorrow, 11am to 5pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: www.stpi.com.sg/programmes

THE RAINBOW FISH

This black-light and puppetry adaptation of a beloved children's book by Marcus Pfister takes viewers to the depths of the ocean, where a brilliantly coloured fish learns to share and to treasure friendships. It is suitable for three-to eight-year-olds. The Rainbow Fish is staged by Mermaid Theatre of Nova Scotia, presented by Act 3 International.

WHERE: Victoria Theatre, 9 Empress Place MRT: City Hall/Raffles Place WHEN: Tomorrow and Sunday, 10.30am and 2.30pm; Tuesday, 10am and noon; Wednesday, 10am ADMISSION: $18 to $48 from Sistic (call 6348-5555 or go to www.sistic.com.sg)

EN BLOC, OR BUILDINGS MUST DIE

Until Sept 23, The Substation presents a mini festival on architecture and heritage in Singapore. Highlights include art exhibition Deathsong, where independent cultural and social enterprise Post-Museum and artists, such as Min-Wei Ting, Raymond Goh and Hayati Mokhtar, present their visions for the local landscape.

Too Young To Die: Giving New Lease Of Life To Singapore's Modernist Icons looks at iconic buildings such as Pearl Bank Apartments, People's Park Complex and Golden Mile Complex, and the tussle between conservation and redevelopment. It is co-presented with Dr Chua Ai Lin and the Singapore Heritage Society.

DEATHSONG

WHERE: Gallery & Theatre, The Substation, 45 Armenian Street MRT: City Hall/Bras Basah WHEN: Until Sept 23, Wednesdays to Sundays, noon to 8pm. Closed on Mondays, Tuesdays and public holidays ADMISSION: Free INFO: citieschange.sg/En-Bloc-or-Buildings-Must-Die

TOO YOUNG TO DIE: GIVING NEW LEASE OF LIFE TO SINGAPORE'S MODERNIST ICONS

WHERE: Random Room, The Substation WHEN: Until Sept 23, Wednesdays to Sundays, noon to 8pm. Closed on Mondays, Tuesdays and public holidays ADMISSION: Free INFO: citieschange.sg/En-Bloc-or-Buildings-Must-Die