Arts Picks: Stay home quilt open house

STAY HOME QUILT OPEN HOUSE

Singaporean artist Jimmy Ong's project with 3Pumpkins at the Tzu Chi Humanistic Youth Centre began in March in a different incarnation. The original concept of getting people to sew buttons on site was scuppered thanks to Covid-19, but the work has evolved in a different way.

During the circuit breaker period, Ong and 3Pumpkins invited people to sew patches, which have now been assembled into a quilt-cum-house. The installation incorporates patches made by Singaporeans and migrant workers, and many of the pieces are accompanied by a QR code, which takes you to the creator's story on the Stay Home Quilt Instagram account (str.sg/JXKM).

You can participate in this creation as there are tikar weaving workshops on Sunday and Oct 11, to help create floor mats for the house. Register for the workshop and you will learn to make yarn out of recycled T-shirts and weave a mat. The sessions are relaxed and easy enough that even craft newbies can take part.

WHERE: Tzu Chi Humanistic Youth Centre, 30A Yishun Central 1 WHEN: Sunday and Oct 11, 1 to 6pm; Tikar weaving workshops from 4 to 6pm, register at str.sg/JXKQ MRT: Yishun ADMISSION: Pay as you wish INFO: Watch a video of the workshop at str.sg/quilt

SLOW ART

Spending 40 minutes staring at an artwork through a computer screen may sound like a goofy idea. But enough people want to do it so the National Gallery Singapore is bringing back its Slow Art series.

I attended one session when it launched in July and it was a surprisingly engaging way to kick off a morning, even if 8am did seem a bit of an early start. Conducted by a very hardworking volunteer docent who took participants step by step through various exercises, my session focused on Koeh Sia Yong's dramatic 1963 work about the Sook Ching massacre titled Persecution. The exercises sparked free associations and inspired me to think more laterally about the work and its messages.

The session is most rewarding if one is an active participant, so be prepared to chat and interact with classmates. The time will fly by if you do. If you are not an early bird, the new series offers evening sessions at 8pm.

WHERE: Zoom WHEN: Every alternate Thursday at 8am or 8pm ADMISSION: Free, register at str.sg/JX7o INFO: str.sg/JX7o

HOLD MY HAND

One silver lining to the lack of live performances is that digital shows do not have a capacity cap.

Paper Monkey Theatre teamed up with playwright Jean Tay for this tale about siblings Boy and Girl for 2018's Octoburst! festival and the nine shows were full with a long waiting list.

The production, which features puppeteer Regina Foo, has been adapted for online, with young film-maker Kew Lin coming on board to ensure a cinematic transfer for this tabletop puppetry performance.

This version will be online for a limited time and while it is free, you can also choose to donate to the Esplanade to help it produce more such content in the future.

WHERE: Esplanade's Offstage website (str.sg/JiCH) WHEN: Oct 5, 1pm to Oct 18, 11.59pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: str.sg/JBkW

IMPART AWARD OPEN CALL

Aspiring artists and curators, here is a chance to earn an award worth $20,000.

Non-profit art education organisation Art Outreach is continuing with the fourth edition of its Impart art prize, which aims to support the development of artists and curators aged between 18 and 35.

The prize comprises a $15,000 cash award and a four-day study trip to New York valued at $5,000.

Singaporeans and permanent residents can apply on the website.

WHERE: str.sg/JBaT WHEN: Open call ends on Oct 16 at 5pm ADMISSION: Free