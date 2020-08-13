Arts Picks: SSO National Day Concert, play by The Necessary Stage, gallery exhibitions

SINGAPORE SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA NATIONAL DAY CONCERT

The Singapore Symphony Orchestra moves its annual National Day concert online this year. It was conducted by Darrell Ang and recorded for the most part at the Esplanade Concert Hall on Aug 12 with no audience.

The concert will premiere works by three young Singaporean composers - Sandra Lim, Jonathan Shin and Tan Yuting - as well as Singapore-based veteran composer John Sharpley's Brahman: Kannagi's Realisation, which will feature bharatanatyam dancer Kshirja Govind.

In its tradition of performing a different arrangement of the National Anthem each year, the orchestra will present a re-orchestration of Kelly Tang's 2010 arrangement.

WHERE: Sistic Live

WHEN: Saturday (Aug 15), 8pm, till Aug 29, 8pm

ADMISSION: Pay as you wish from $5 to $50 here.

Get more information here.

TURNING THE AXIS OF THE WORLD



Shirazeh Houshiary's The River is Within Us 7A (left) and Rirkrit Tiravanija's Sixth chapter take the spin off, unwind, reverse directions, and shatter the bonsai, on the way back don’t forget to smile, part of the Turning The Axis Of The World exhibition. PHOTOS: COURTESY OF STPI GALLERY



STPI Gallery, usually known for its solo exhibitions, assembles a showcase of works by 15 artists who have done residencies there.

The exhibition takes its title from the astronomical concept of the Axis Mundi, the primordial axis of the world, and examines humanity's relationships with one another, the natural world and the wider cosmic balance.

From the portal-like installations of Thai artist Rirkrit Tiravanija to Iranian artist Shirazeh Houshiary's video screens and the otherworldly landscapes of American artist Ashley Bickerton's sphere-studded mountains, the works evoke the possibilities of new universes in a world put out of joint by crisis.

Guest curator Tan Siuli says: "I hope that visiting this exhibition will be akin to meeting old friends, but in an entirely new environment so that you appreciate them in a different light.

"The show is also a timely reminder of how art can speak to ideas and emotions that we are sometimes only half-conscious of, and through its myriad expressions, set us off on new ways of thinking about the world."

WHERE: STPI Gallery, 41 Robertson Quay

MRT: Clarke Quay

WHEN: Saturday (Aug 15) till Sept 13, weekdays 10am to 7pm; Saturdays, 9am to 6pm; Sundays, 10am to 5pm. Closed on public holidays

ADMISSION: Free

Get more information here.

DIGITAL TRACES: THE YEAR OF NO RETURN



(From left) Lian Sutton, Sukania Venugopal, Marco Viana, Siti Khalijah Zaina, Rody Vera and Chihiro Hirai in Digital Traces: The Year Of No Return by The Necessary Stage. PHOTO: TUCKYS PHOTOGRAPHY



The Year Of No Return by The Necessary Stage, a play about environmental crisis, was meant to premiere during this year's Singapore International Festival of Arts (Sifa), but this has been postponed to next year due to the Covid-19 shutdown.

Instead, viewers can gain an insight into the processes of the play's reworking through Digital Traces, which includes a Zoom play-reading session and four vodcast episodes about various facets of and characters from the play.

In the Zoom reading, Siti Khalijah Zainal plays Su, a young Singaporean environmental activist who travels to the Philippines to educate Filipinos on climate change and meets Luis (Lian Sutton), a villager who initially resists her efforts.

The vodcasts, which will be released progressively on the 15th of each month until November, include an interpretation of a climate change protest choreographed remotely and the dreamscape of Maya, a discredited marine biologist.

WHERE: Sifa All-Access

WHEN: Saturday (Aug 15), noon (first vodcast) and 8pm (play reading)

ADMISSION: Free at Sifa's website.

THE NEW NOW IV: TENSION/CREATION



Koh Kai Ting's Tangled (Sacred Violence) (left) and Noreen Loh's Plantae II, part of The New Now IV: Tension/Creation exhibition. PHOTOS: GAJAH GALLERY



Four up-and-coming artists from Malaysia, Indonesia and Singapore investigate unease in Gajah Gallery's new exhibition - from Noreen Loh's fantastical species of flora, blooming synthetically in bell jars, to Koh Kai Ting's watercolours of animals in distress, removed from their natural environments.

WHERE: Gajah Gallery, 39 Keppel Road, Tanjong Pagar Distripark, #03-04

MRT: Tanjong Pagar

WHEN: Till Sept 6, weekdays, 11am to 7pm; weekends and public holidays, noon to 6pm

ADMISSION: Free

Get more information here.